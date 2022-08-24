Old Forester Announces National Sweepstakes For 22nd Release Of Birthday Bourbon

For the first time since its release, bourbon lovers across the country will be able to win a chance to purchase the limited-edition expression

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- George Garvin Brown was the first to seal his whisky, Old Forester, in a glass bottle in 1870. To commemorate his birthday, the First Bottled Bourbon annually releases a limited edition, vintage-dated expression: Birthday Bourbon. Hand selected by Master Distiller Chris Morris, this small batch bourbon offers a unique character and flavor profile that will never be replicated.

The September 2nd release marks the 22nd limited edition expression, but this year's celebration will look different than years past. For the first time, Old Forester's Birthday Bourbon will be available to purchase through a sweepstakes running from August 24, 2022 through August 31, 2022. This gives people nationwide the opportunity to win the right to purchase the most coveted expression of Old Forester.

Because of the new policy, no Birthday Bourbon bottles will be sold at the distillery on September 2.

Prize winners will be notified via e-mail on September 2, 2022.

"Birthday Bourbon holds a special place among Old Forester's limited-releases, celebrating the legacy of the Brown family," Morris said. "We're excited to open up the opportunity for bourbon lovers all over the country to get their hands on this beloved bourbon."

Tasting Notes:

Color: Dark amber with orange highlights

Aroma: Begins with caramelized orange peel and cherry fruit softened with vanilla bean, graham cracker atop rich layers of toasted and charred oak brightened with a touch of cedar

Taste: Subtle fruit flavor transitions into sweet roasted coffee with hints of dark chocolate and a dash of cocoa with toasted and charred seasoned oak character

Finish: Smooth and light with velvety coffee and mocha notes with lingering dark chocolate character

The suggested retail price is $149.99.

For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes and additional rules and regulations, please visit www.oldforester.com/birthday-bourbon-sweepstakes/ .

About Brown-Forman:

For 152 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's & Cola, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com/.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

Please sip responsibly.

Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 50% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2022 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

