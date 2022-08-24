Only 30% of Adults Have Received a Whooping Cough Vaccination; More Needed to Protect People at Highest Risk

Lung Association educates adults living with chronic lung disease about the importance of pertussis vaccination

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pertussis, commonly referred to as whooping cough, is a serious and highly contagious respiratory illness. There is a vaccine available for whooping cough, however only 30% of adults in the U.S. received it in the past 10 years. The American Lung Association, in collaboration with Sanofi, are working to educate adults living with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) about the potential dangers of pertussis and the importance of vaccination.

American Lung Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Lung Association) (PRNewswire)

"Here in the U.S., there are approximately 21.1 million adults living with asthma and 12.5 million adults living with COPD. For these people, whooping cough can lead to severe, sometimes life-threatening health challenges including exacerbation of their chronic medical conditions," said Harold Wimmer, National President and CEO for the American Lung Association. "Thankfully, there is a vaccine available, Tdap, which is specifically developed for adults and helps protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis."

Vaccination is the best way to help protect against pertussis. Preventing pertussis helps reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes for high-risk individuals.

The Lung Association's Pertussis Educational Campaign includes online resources with key facts about pertussis, an online assessment and targeted outreach to raise awareness about the disease to high-risk individuals.

If you are living with COPD or asthma, visit Lung.org/Pertussis to learn more and speak with your healthcare provider about getting a vaccination to help protect against pertussis.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 C:720-438-8289 E: Jill.Dale@Lung.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Lung Association