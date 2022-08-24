Registration Now Open for BlackBerry Security Summit 2022

Hybrid, Multi-Day Event Returns to the New York Stock Exchange to Help Cybersecurity Professionals Stay on Top of Rapidly Evolving Threat Landscape

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced that registration is now open for its 9th annual Security Summit. Bringing together industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe, the hybrid, multi-day event will include a mix of live, in-person and OnDemand sessions, fireside chats and interactive talks on cybersecurity innovations and best practices, prevention-first security, endpoint management, artificial intelligence, machine learning, key industry trends and more.

The BlackBerry Security Summit will take place at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday October 26th, with virtual sessions available to view on-demand in the Americas and EMEA from Thursday October 27th and Friday October 28th in APAC. The packed agenda will feature compelling keynote addresses with BlackBerry executives, multi-industry customer-led case study panels, talks from BlackBerry's Research & Intelligence team as well as additional sessions designed to critically engage and deepen attendees' understanding of the fast-moving and growing cybersecurity threat landscape.

BlackBerry CEO and Executive Chairman, John Chen will deliver the opening keynote highlighting the company's vision of building trust through connectivity, security, safety and privacy as well as provide a business update.

"Companies from around the world continue to place their trust in BlackBerry as they know that we have the talent, technology and expertise to keep them secure amidst a threat landscape that only seems to be gathering pace in size, complexity and victims compromised," said Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer at BlackBerry. "Our much-anticipated annual Security Summit allows them and others to gain a first-hand look at how we're ensuring both our technology and threat intelligence stay on the cutting edge so they can sleep soundly at night knowing that BlackBerry has their back and always will. With a sharp mix of the world's best and brightest cybersecurity experts who are eager to share their battle-tested, real-world experiences, we look forward to returning to the famed New York Stock Exchange this coming October to share our vision for where the industry is headed and how organizations of all sizes and sectors can stay one step ahead of today's and tomorrow's malicious actors."

To register your attendance and stay updated on new sessions and speakers as they are added to this year's Security Summit please visit BlackBerry.com/SecuritySummit.

