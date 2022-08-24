Ssun Health Partners with Overjet to Improve Quality, Consistency & Speed with AI

Ssun Health adds Overjet's FDA-cleared dental AI for radiograph analysis and annotation to its practices in the Midwest.

BOSTON and PARKER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ssun Health, a dental support organization dedicated to reimagining dentistry to improve patient health, announced today it is partnering with Overjet to add AI-powered X-ray analysis and clinical insights to its network of practices in the Midwest.

Overjet transforms dental radiographs by layering in data that quantifies bone loss, detects decay, and highlights potential areas of concern for clinicians to review. The real-time analysis and annotations also make it easier for patients to visualize what is happening with their oral health, which increases case acceptance.

"At Ssun Health, we take pride as leaders in total health and wellness-initiated care, and we're constantly trying to improve upon the experience we're able to create for our teams and patients alike," said Eric Nuss, CEO of Ssun Health. "Through our partnership with Overjet and adopting AI into all of our practices, we will not only be providing our doctors with an innovative tool to help them improve diagnostic quality, consistency, and speed, but we will also significantly enhance the quality of care and the overall patient experience. AI is transforming the way we care for our patients while improving the lives of our doctors. It's a win-win."

"Ssun Health has a well-established reputation for providing excellent patient care, and Overjet is excited to partner with its practices to provide a powerful tool to enhance comprehensive diagnosis and patient communication," said Wardah Inam, the co-founder and CEO of Overjet. "Together, we're creating a future that is clinically-precise, efficient, and patient-centric."

Overjet has analyzed tens of millions of X-rays, is used by dental practices nationwide, and has been implemented by insurance companies representing more than 100 million patients in the U.S. To learn more, visit overjet.com.

About Ssun Health

Ssun Health is a dental support organization that was founded in 2018 by a world-class leadership team which brings far-reaching and industry-known experience from over 80 years in the dental field. Headquartered in Colorado, it has 11 practices and is growing throughout the Rocky Mountain, Southwest and Midwest regions. With a focus on leadership, education, and creating an exceptional experience for patients, Ssun Health is disrupting the dental management industry and Group Dentistry Today named it an "Emerging Dental Group to Watch" in 2021. Ssun Health offers a partnership model that provides financial, administrative, clinical, and real estate support services and works hand-in-hand with practice owners to make the personal and professional success they've dreamed about a reality. To learn more, visit ssunhealth.com.

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between providers, payers, and patients. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet's FDA-cleared platform to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com.

