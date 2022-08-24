Travelers Financial Group Announces Ashwin Pamidi as CFO and Head of Corporate Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Travelers Financial Group is one of the leaders in a wide spectrum of consumer and commercial financing related businesses in Canada and United States, today announced that Ashwin Pamidi has been named as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy.

Ashwin has more than 15 of experience and his most recent responsibility was the Vice President and Head of Global Business Development for Finning where he led the M&A activity and was part of the senior leadership team. In the past, Ashwin has held senior positions with National Bank Financial and CIBC World Markets. He earned his Bachelor of Science at McMaster University, a PhD at the University of Toronto in Medical Biophysics and an MBA from the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ash at Travelers as the newest member of the executive team," said Jim Case, Chief Executive Officer, Travelers Financial Group. "He will support the business unit leaders in all areas of finance, capital, reporting and strategy. Ash will help us in terms of our overall vision and high-level strategy, M&A strategy and activities, and help to execute the long-term succession planning for the group."

"I am honored to be joining the Travelers Financial Group as a new CFO and Head of Corporate Strategy," said Ashwin Pamidi. "With such a talented team I am confident in our growth plans and looking forward to help the group in exploring new opportunities and markets."

About Travelers Financial Group

Since 1986 Travelers Financial Group has deployed over $12B and has expanded from a captive finance and leasing division of a major independent office technology supplier to a multi faceted group of companies that provides an array of capital solutions, business process outsource solutions, lead generation and technology solutions. Travelers Financial Group specializes in the areas of commercial finance, equipment and auto finance/leasing and consumer finance and partner with small, medium, and large enterprise to solve problems and/or create revenue growth opportunities.

