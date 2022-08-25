Stephen Virostek Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Investor Relations

LANHAM, Md., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the parent company of leading global online learning platform edX , today announced that Stephen Virostek will be joining the company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Virostek will be responsible for communicating 2U's vision, strategy and performance to investors as the company transitions to a platform company under the edX brand. He will report to Paul Lalljie, 2U's Chief Financial Officer.

Virostek's career includes more than 20 years of investor relations experience. He was most recently at Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., where he managed all investor relations communications and events. Prior to Diebold, he served as head of investor relations at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and directed investor relations activities for the Sprint Nextel Corporation and Nextel Communications, Inc. Virostek received a bachelor's of business administration degree from James Madison University and a master's degree in business administration from The George Washington University.

"Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in investor relations, along with a deep understanding of the perspectives of investors and strong relationships with the investor community," said Lalljie. "He will be an important partner to our investors as we deliver sustainable profitability and cash flows from our leading free-to-degree online learning marketplace."



"I'm excited to join 2U at this pivotal stage, as it transitions to a platform company, combines 2U's industry-leading technology and services with edX's flexible approach to degree support, and launches new revenue sharing models that give its university partners greater flexibility and new tools to serve learners" said Virostek. "I look forward to maintaining strong two-way communication between 2U and the investment community as the company executes its strategy and creates greater value for learners, partners and shareholders."

Virostek, Lalljie and 2U Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher "Chip" Paucek, will be meeting with investors at the Citigroup 2022 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7. Please reach out to investorinfo@2U.com for more information.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 45 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

