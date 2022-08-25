Legendary Players Will Headline Two Upcoming WNBA Top Shot Pack Drops Featuring The Most Memorable Moments From Past & Present Seasons

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WNBA Top Shot today announced that 4x WNBA Champion and 5x Olympic Gold Medalist, Sue Bird; and 2x WNBA Champion, 2x WNBA Finals MVP and 4x Olympic Gold Medalist, Sylvia Fowles will highlight two upcoming limited-edition pack drops as a homage to their storied careers.

WNBA Top Shot To Celebrate Iconic Careers of Living Legends Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles.Sylvia Fowles will serve as the face of the upcoming Metallic Gold Limited Edition set, the Premier Rare Set for both WNBA and NBA Top Shot products. This pack features some of the best plays from the top players from the 2022 WNBA season. Soon after, WNBA Top Shot will release Sue Bird’s Game Recognize Game pack, a first of its kind collection for WNBA Top Shot. The Rare set will feature nine contemporary (CNW Group/Dapper Labs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Sylvia Fowles will serve as the face of the upcoming Metallic Gold Limited Edition set, the Premier Rare Set for both WNBA and NBA Top Shot products. This pack features some of the best plays from the top players from the 2022 WNBA season. As a tribute to Sylvia, one of the 25 Moments in this set will include a bucket from the final home game of her career, a feature that only Top Shot can bring to life. Each Moment will be minted to 499 and will drop in a Premium Pack on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Soon after, WNBA Top Shot will release Sue Bird's Game Recognize Game pack, a first of its kind collection for WNBA Top Shot. The Rare set will feature nine contemporary and historical plays curated by Sue. Each Moment will include narration and commentary from Sue providing her reasoning for selecting each. The theme of the pack highlights players Sue has personally looked up to, players she has grown with, won with, and players she is passing the torch to as she retires from one of the best basketball careers of all-time.

As part of this announcement, Dapper Labs is also donating a percentage of their revenue from the sales of Moments featuring Sue and Syl – up to $50,000 per player for a total of $100,000 – to the National Women's Law Center in support of gender justice across issues central to the lives of women and girls.

"Throughout my career in the W, advocating for and empowering women in sports has been my mission," said Sue Bird, "I'm thrilled to partner with WNBA Top Shot to help increase the representation of women's sports in the collectibles space. This is monumental for our game and this new generation of players. It's amazing to know that fans will now be able to truly connect to the greatness of the Women in our sport."

It's incredible that WNBA Top Shot is helping bring our league and players to the forefront in a new space," said Sylvia Fowles. "It's an honor to partner with WNBA Top Shot to immortalize my career in this space. Representation matters and I hope this breaks barriers for girls interested in sports while inspiring the next generation of women athletes and fans."

Fans can collect Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles' Moments from this season as a part of the W's 26th season WNBA Top Shot collection, which will feature the league's leading players, and the emerging stars and rookies Sue and Sylvia helped to pave the way for. To commemorate two of the best to do it, WNBA Top Shot will be releasing two packs highlighting Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird.

"Since debuting WNBA Top Shot, we've seen demand for the league increase significantly due to the passionate growing fanbase and admiration of the league," said Jayne Peressini, GM of WNBA Top Shot. "To honor their remarkable careers as they say farewell to the court, we're proud to partner with Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles to give fans a special way to celebrate these WNBA legends by collecting and owning some of their greatest moments."

For more information or to purchase, visit wnba.nbatopshot.com .

About Dapper Labs:

Founded in 2018, Dapper Labs is the company behind NBA Top Shot and the Flow blockchain. Dapper Labs uses blockchain technology to bring new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world by bringing fans closer to the brands they love, giving people a real stake in the communities they contribute to, and creating new ways for consumers to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' studio partners include the NBA and NBPA, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, and UFC. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures, Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more information, please visit www.dapperlabs.com .

About the WNBA:

Currently in its 25th season in 2021, the WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women's basketball—and women's sports overall—with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities, and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's new platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and Nike, and the recent addition of Google. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

About the WNBPA:

The Women's National Basketball Players Association is the union for current women's professional basketball players in the WNBA. The WNBPA is the first labor union for professional women athletes. It was created in 1998 to protect the rights of players and assist them in achieving their full potential on and off the court. The WNBPA handles the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, filing grievances on their behalf, and counseling players on benefits and post-WNBA career opportunities. The WNBPA also serves as a resource for current players, while they are competing internationally during the offseason. The WNBPA encourages players to participate in union activities – including executive leadership roles, team representative positions, and global community outreach initiatives.

