Addmotor Presents New Florida Showroom: Electric Bike Sales, Test Rides, & Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addmotor, which offers a wide selection of electric bikes and trikes in stock for shipment, celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom expansion in Florida in August 2022. The new showroom allows Addmotor to pick, pack, and ship packages to customers in more than ten states around the USA, which includes Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, etc. Customers from these states can receive their e-bikes within 1-3 days after placing the order online.

Debuting Addmotor Florida Showroom

With the steady growth and operation of the first showroom established in California in 2018, the opening of the Florida showroom comes at a time of record growth for the company - Addmotor boasts rapid growth rates in the first and second quarters of 2022. Additionally, new e-bikes and e-trikes will be launched in the fourth quarter. This new showroom & warehouse expansion will greatly shorten the delivery time to many customers living in the eastern parts of the country and provide opportunities for future growth.

The new showroom is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It features multiple common work areas and reception rooms with oversized windows for optimal natural sunlight, as well as a maintenance area that provides after-sale service and support to Addriders. Not only that but there is a spacious place in front of the building for employees to take their breaks and relax.

Addmotor Fl Showroom: 3400 SW 26 Terrace Unit A07-A08 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312 (PRNewswire)

What can people expect from the showroom?

Sales: Shop Addmotor's full product lineup of electric bikes, electric trikes accessories, replacement parts, and merch.

Coming Test Rides: Passionate Addmotor staff put their hearts into helping customers find the perfect electric bike and provide tips on how to get the most out of it for many years to come. They will guide customers in learning how to operate and use the e-bike. Addmotor will start test ride service soon. If customers are new to e-bike cycling and have no idea on how to choose the right e-bike, just go for a test ride.

Service & Support: Addmotor's professional mechanical team will assist Addriders in troubleshooting and diagnosing any problems that they may have with their e-bikes. This service will be improved in the fourth quarter.

To know the specific location of the Florida Showroom, please visit Addmotor's website.

About Addmotor

Addmotor is a fast-growing USA-based electric bike and trike company. Focusing on providing stylish, long-lasting, and efficient electric bicycles and tricycles for commuting and recreation for more than ten years, Addmotor's e-bikes are sold directly to customers online. Additional information can be found at Addmotor.com and on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

