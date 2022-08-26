From Dublin to New York: Jameson Distillery on Tour Arrives in the U.S. for its Highly Anticipated Debut

From Dublin to New York: Jameson Distillery on Tour Arrives in the U.S. for its Highly Anticipated Debut

The Irish Whiskey's Award-Winning Distillery Kicks-Off a Two-Week Visit to NYC, Including a Surprise Performance by Singer-Songwriter Dermot Kennedy, Immersive Tastings from the Brand's Portfolio, Songs from Local Buskers and Whiskey-Infused Summer Treats

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jameson Irish Whiskey has brought its award-winning distillery, which has been named the World's Leading Distillery Tour three times, straight from Dublin's Bow St. to New Yorkers' doorsteps with the U.S. debut of the Jameson Distillery on Tour. Located in Hudson Yards and replicating the very place Jameson was first distilled in 1780, the three-part interactive experience will take visitors on an unforgettable journey that explores the Irish whiskey's legendary story, triple-distillation process and signature smooth taste.

Global music sensation Dermot Kennedy takes center stage to celebrate the opening of Jameson Distillery on Tour, surprising guests of the event’s opening night by returning to his busking roots to sing alongside New York’s finest busking performers. (PRNewswire)

Taking center stage to celebrate the opening of Jameson Distillery on Tour in NYC's Hudson Yards was global music sensation Dermot Kennedy, who returned to his busking roots by singing his breakthrough hits as well as songs from his upcoming second album, "Sonder," out November 4 on Island Records/Interscope. He was inspired to join in the celebration alongside Jameson, which is putting its support behind the local busking community by covering the cost of up to 1,000 permits for New York City entertainers through its "Busk on Us" program. Local buskers can apply for a free permit by visiting www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-us/BuskonUs. Dermot's performance at Jameson Distillery on Tour was a nod to Dublin and New York's shared tradition of busking, where the street becomes the stage and strangers connect over their love of music.

"The first stage I ever played was on a street corner in Dublin," said Dermot Kennedy. "As two cities known for marching to the beat of their own drum, it feels full circle to welcome the Jameson Distillery on Tour to New York City and be a part of an initiative that enables fellow buskers to bring their music to the streets. Sharing a piece of where I come from with the city I now call home is something I will never forget. Together, we're celebrating the power of connection, whether with a fellow audience member or over a shared drink with friends."

The performance paid tribute to those committed to their craft — much like the legendary Irish whiskey-maker — surprising onlookers at the start of a two-week lineup featuring some of New York's very own talented buskers, including world-renowned bucket drummer, Jared "Choclatt" Crawford; the eclectic powerhouse with her violin, Joya Bravo; and the composer and songwriter, Justin Sutherland.

This immersive experience is designed to widen both palates and social circles, providing a dedicated space for friends and new faces to come together through a shared exploration of Jameson's heritage and history.

"This is the first time we are bringing Jameson's Distillery on Tour to the U.S., and we couldn't think of a better spot to host this one-of-a-kind experience than Hudson Yards in New York City, a popular destination that attracts visitors from around the globe," said Kelly Suhr, Senior Brand Director, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "We're opening up the world of Irish whiskey, connecting with new kindred spirits, showcasing our storied process and, of course, enjoying our world-class portfolio."

Those curious to learn even more about Irish whiskey can participate in an educational immersion dedicated to the brand's celebrated Jameson Black Barrel expression. Housed within a larger-than-life barrel that allows guests to feel the heat of the char, smell its vanilla notes and, ultimately, taste its complexity, this special activation will include tales from those who help craft it, including Ger Buckley — an Irishman with a rich legacy as a fifth generation Midleton Cooper, an individual specially trained in barrel building.

Within the distillery experience, guests can also interact with branded activities, including shopping Jameson merchandise and snapping pictures with friends at the custom LED photo moment. Visitors can also share a toast and learn whiskey tasting tips and more brand lore from Jameson's AI Brand Ambassador, Molly: a fully interactive avatar that leverages cutting-edge conversational AI technology from ICONIQ AI. While on-site, people can hold real, meaningful conversations via a continuous YouTube livestream through September 7 – the first AI livestream by a major brand. Those unable to visit in-person can also book exclusive virtual Bow St. experiences online.

Visitors will also have the chance to taste the newest addition to the beloved Irish whiskey portfolio at the Jameson Orange Truck. Featuring a limited-edition Jameson Orange-flavored sorbet created in partnership with popular adults-only New York City ice cream shop, Tipsy Scoop, the Jameson Orange Truck will give a new meaning to the smooth taste of their triple-distilled whiskey balanced with notes of zesty orange flavor. The Jameson Orange-infused sorbet will be available alongside Jameson Distillery on Tour at the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards through September 7.

With limited availability, fans can take advantage of the complimentary Jameson Distillery on Tour through September 7, open daily at the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards. To learn more about the one-of-a-kind experience straight from Dublin's Bow St. and reserve their spot, fans can visit jamesonwhiskey.com/distillery-on-tour-nyc.

About Jameson ® Irish Whiskey

Jameson is the world's most awarded* and bestselling Irish whiskey, ranked in the top 4 global whiskey brands and number 9 in spirits. Leading the Irish Whiskey category with a 67% market share and having experienced 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, Jameson reached unprecedented sales of 10 million cases in March 2022.

The Jameson portfolio is led by its core expression of Jameson Original, with dynamic growth being experienced with its Super Premium offering, Jameson Black Barrel. The range also includes ultra-premium offerings such as Jameson 18 Years, as well as some recently added flavoured whiskeys, Jameson Orange and Jameson Cold Brew.

Triple distilled and twice as smooth, every bottle of Jameson is distilled and matured at the world renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland.

Follow @Jameson_US and visit JamesonWhiskey.com for the latest from Jameson.

* Based on the tasting results of the six most influential tasting competitions over the past 10 years (2011-2021), including The Irish Whiskey Masters, IWSC, ISC, Beverage Testing Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON ® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2020 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY

About Pernod Ricard USA ®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut ® Vodka, Avión ® Tequila, Chivas Regal ® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet ® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson ® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa ® Liqueur, Malibu ®, Martell ® Cognac, Olmeca Altos ® Tequila , Beefeater ® Gin, Del Maguey ® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 ® Gin, Plymouth ® Gin, Seagram's ® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy ® Gin, Hiram Walker ® Liqueurs, Midleton ® Irish Whiskey, Powers ® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast ® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour ® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet ®; Smithworks ® Vodka, Jefferson's ® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler ® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole ® Whiskey, Pernod ® and Ricard ®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek ®, Kenwood ® Vineyards, Campo Viejo ® and Brancott Estate ®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët ® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa ® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Dermot Kennedy

Dermot Kennedy's upcoming album, "Sonder," out November 4th has been anticipated by fans and critics alike since the global success of his million-selling debut album, "Without Fear." The lead single "Something to Someone" has topped over 20 million streams. Watch the video and pre-order the album now. Nominated for the "Best International Male Solo Artist" BRIT Award in 2020, Dermot has now amassed nearly 4 billion streams across platforms and has the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium. His impassioned debut album has sold over 1.5 million copies, making him a platinum-selling artist in 12 countries.

About Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, including experiential concepts and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Meta, WarnerMedia, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit www.HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

Media contact:

Blaine Rueber, blaine.rueber@pernod-ricard.com

Danielle Krachie, dkrachie@webershandwick.com

Jameson Irish Whiskey brings its award-winning distillery from Dublin’s Bow St. to New Yorkers’ doorsteps with the U.S. debut of the Jameson Distillery on Tour – at Hudson Yards until September 7. (PRNewswire)

Jameson Irish Whiskey (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA