PainTEQ Ranked #149 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Tampa-based medical innovation company recognized by Inc. Magazine for continued growth.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent business magazine Inc. listed Tampa-based medical innovation company PainTEQ as #149 in their annual Inc. 5000 ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Sean LaNeve, CEO (PRNewswire)

This is the third consecutive year that PainTEQ has been included on the Inc. 5000 list, which is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious honors for high-performing businesses in the country.

"I get asked a lot about PainTEQ's success, talent and how we dominate the SIJ market. It simply comes down to our people; my teammates are the best because they are intelligent, humble, tenacious and have an amazing capacity to focus on making SIJ patients better. It is just an incredible team, company, and opportunity we all share together- we are the clear leader in Safety, Efficacy and Durability for SIJ dysfunction market" said Michael Enxing President of PainTEQ.

As the fourth fastest-growing company in the Tampa Bay area according to Inc. Magazine, PainTEQ is the developer of the LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System , a minimally invasive procedure that aims to reduce and eliminate chronic low back pain from sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction.

"I'm grateful to be part of such a fantastic group of people," stated Sean LaNeve, PainTEQ's Chief Executive Officer. "Our team has done amazing work getting the LinQ therapy into the hands of physicians across the country. Patients' lives have been improved because of our team's hard work. Annual awards are a byproduct. The really meaningful achievements happen every day."

About Inc. 5000: The Inc. 5000, through good times and challenging times, represents nearly 40 years of exceptional American growth stories. Every year, Inc. Magazine ranks the top 5000 "fastest-growing private companies in America." Visit Inc.com/inc5000/2022 .

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure.

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI joint. With its large graft window, this single implant helps create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

Michael Enxing Photo (PRNewsfoto/PainTEQ) (PRNewswire)

PainTEQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/PainTEQ) (PRNewswire)

