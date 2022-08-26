Uptaking a bear market rally alongside Zompot and Bitcoin

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following what was not the longest bear market in history but certainly felt like it, many users now keep their eyes and ears peeled before making any follow-up moves. Studies are being conducted fiercely, and much consideration is given before assets are staked. And these efforts should be rewarded by choosing the ideal cryptocurrency to back you on your financial journey to success.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a prime variable as it pretty much established the process of digitally transferring funds securely, however, a young cryptocurrency Zompot (ZPOT) is rising the ladder as it offers protection from the shortcomings of traditional markets. If you'd like to find out more about this potential hit, keep reading this article.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is popularly acknowledged as the first decentralized cryptocurrency in the world. Officially launched in 2009, the network was developed by an entity (whether it is a person or a group remains unknown) under the anonymous pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, to operate as a peer-to-peer (P2P) electronic payment system with its native token, Bitcoin, (BTC) used to send and receive value across the internet or operate as real currency. BTC noted all transactions in a publicly accessible ledger (blockchain) and allowed such transactions to run without an intermediary such as a payment processor or a bank.

The token has a fixed quantity supply of 21 million. Users are provided ease, irreversibility, privacy, security, and safety with each transaction. BTC has a market cap of over $399 billion and remains the largest cryptocurrency.

Zompot (ZPOT)

Zompot (ZPOT) is a platform derived from the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) infrastructure, developed and launched on a blockchain offering users stability, reliability, and cheap transaction fees. The application operates to ensure that user assets are defended and protected against inflation and transactions are granted flexibility alongside speed and security. Zompot is aware that traditional markets are wrought with shortcomings and aims to offer the safest route to options of asset expenditure.

One of the visions of the platform is to support users against inflation in the crypto market, offering struggling business owners the opportunity to start afresh in the metaverse, as Zompot is metaverse compatible. The white paper infers that Zompot's token (ZPOT) was created using blockchain technology to tackle the instability factors surrounding cryptocurrencies. The main goal of ZPOT is to offer users a solution to blockchain security and privacy problems by delivering a transparent version of their transactions.

ZPOT states that it was designed to be simple, comfortable, and encompasses the necessary mechanisms required to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. The platform's token also formulates decentralized anonymous payment schemes (DAP schemes) which allow users to carry out payments directly and privately, unlinking the transactions to hide the origin of the payment. ZPOT offers a 15% bonus if the crypto currency is purchased with USDT TRC-20 during pre-sale and an additional 8% if it's within Stage 1.

Conclusion

Security and privacy are vital necessities when dealing with financial assets and besides BTC, ZPOT states to have gone through extreme lengths to ensure users are given the best experience with each transaction. Such exceptional treatment shouldn't be missed, right?

