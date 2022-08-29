BACARDÍ® Rum Unveils New Limited-Edition Premium Variant With the Release of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rye Cask Finish

To close out National Rum Month, the world's most-awarded rum brand announces second installment in its limited-edition aged rum series with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rye Cask Finish

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ® rum is closing out National Rum Month with the exciting and highly anticipated launch of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rye Cask Finish – the second installment in the BACARDÍ limited-edition cask finish series. Masterfully bringing the world's most-awarded rum brand to the forefront of artisanal rum innovation, the new aged rum offering rolls out nationwide this month as part of the brand's five-year collection – after last year's inaugural and sell-out release of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish. An exclusive Cask Finish Series variant will debut every August through 2025, each year featuring a unique flavor profile from its intricate barrel aging and finishing processes.

Teeming with distinct notes of smokiness interlaced with wood, caramelized brown sugar, and subtle vanilla, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rye Cask Finish has a deep, rich mahogany color filled with aromas of gingerbread, maple sugar, and a hint of spiciness. To complement the brand's flagship Premium rum, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, this year's variation is aged in American oak barrels for eight to 12 years and finished in rye casks during the final two months. The result is a velvety and luxurious liquid best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Each limited-edition bottle of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rye Cask Finish features a unique marque number and the year of production, as well as a higher proof of 90, or 45% ABV, which differs from the base spirit at 80 proof.

"In 2018, BACARDÍ set out to introduce a true, robust portfolio of premium rum offerings spanning four to over 12 years in age. As the leader in the rum category, we're always challenging ourselves to innovate, introducing new and unique expressions to bring more people into the sippable rum universe." said Lisa Pfenning, Vice President, BACARDÍ for North America. "Rum is in a unique position because it has a natural warmth that invites conviviality and connection, unlike other dark spirits on the market. Whether you're an experienced drinker or someone new to rum and dark spirits in general, you can easily celebrate that special occasion with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rye Cask."

As a family-owned brand, BACARDÍ has been creating premium rums for centuries in collaboration with its deeply knowledgeable Maestros de Ron (Master Blenders), each carefully chosen and trained in seven generations of rum-making expertise. At the helm is Maestro de Ron, Astrophel "Troy" Arquiza, who assumed the prestigious role as global master blender in November 2021 following a more than two-decade tenure honing his craft as a rum blender with family-owned Bacardi. In keeping with the brand's commitment to heritage and innovation, Arquiza chose BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho as the base in the Reserva Cask Finish series to exemplify its roots as the original premium rum, dating back to the Bacardi family private reserve in 1862.

The new BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rye Cask Finish will be available in 750mL bottles with a 45% ABV for a suggested retail price of $32.99, available online and in stores nationwide, later this month.

To purchase BACARDÍ rum and cocktail kits, head to www.DrinkBACARDÍ.com , and for more information on BACARDÍ rum, visit www.BACARDÍ.com .

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. http://www.BACARDÍ.com/

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

