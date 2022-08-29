Haemonetics Announces Agreement to Offer Enhanced Transfusion Management Software to Epic's Global Network of Hospitals

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced an agreement with Epic, a leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, to offer Haemonetics' SafeTrace Tx® blood bank information system to Epic's global network of hospitals.

SafeTrace Tx is a specialized transfusion management system used in the blood bank to provide comprehensive management of patients and blood products and to assist in determining blood product suitability for patient transfusion. The software supports patient transfusion safety and workflow efficiency by producing full visibility of patients and products in a single database that manages complex operations across facilities in the network. SafeTrace Tx is the transfusion management system of choice for hundreds of hospitals, including top U.S. hospitals as recognized in the U.S. News & World Report: Best Hospitals 2022-2023 Honor Roll.

According to Stew Strong, President, Global Hospital at Haemonetics, "SafeTrace Tx provides complete visibility of patients and blood products for blood banks across the care continuum. As staffing and blood supply shortages persist, we look forward to helping more hospitals within Epic's network leverage SafeTrace Tx for greater transfusion safety and efficiency."

Haemonetics' Hospital business is focused on improving patient care and hospital economics by providing innovative, leading products across key markets, including Hemostasis Management, Vascular Closure, Transfusion Management and Cell Salvage. The new agreement with Epic marks another milestone in the continued growth of Haemonetics' Hospital business.

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

