Illumina Genomics Forum to Feature Tennis Legend Chris Evert on the Role Genomics Played in her Cancer Fight

Global conference to focus on advancing the life-saving impacts of genomic health care

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that it will feature International Tennis Hall of Fame member Chris Evert as a special guest at its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum (IGF) on October 1. Evert, who was diagnosed with stage 1C ovarian cancer earlier this year, will participate in a fireside chat discussing how genomics can improve early cancer detection, lead to more proactive, effective treatment of cancer, and help save lives.

Illumina announced today that Chris Evert, tennis icon will be a featured speaker at The Illumina Genomics Forum on October 1 in San Diego. To register and for more information visit illuminagenomicsforum.com. (PRNewswire)

During the session, Evert will discuss her ovarian cancer diagnosis and personal treatment journey. After her younger sister passed away from ovarian cancer in 2020, Evert's doctors discovered that she had a rare inherited genetic mutation commonly linked to ovarian cancer, which ultimately led to the early discovery of her own cancer. Today, Evert's doctors are optimistic about her prognosis because the cancer was detected early.

Regarded as one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time, Evert won 18 major singles championships including a record seven French Open titles and a joint-record six US Open titles.

"We are delighted to have Chris Evert, a role model for so many both on and off the court, to share her powerful firsthand story of how genomics is helping lead the global fight against cancer," said Kathryne Reeves, chief marketing officer of Illumina. "Today, unprecedented advances in genomics are resulting in better informed approaches to cancer diagnosis and treatment, which could significantly increase cancer survival rates and lead to patient outcomes we never thought possible."

Illumina previously announced that former US President Barack Obama will headline IGF in another fireside chat on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Twelve years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama will discuss the continued need for equity, accessibility, and smarter health care to improve the human condition. Then, on September 30, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will deliver a keynote address on the remarkable potential of genomics to change the trajectory of global health.

Other IGF key themes include:

How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics

Ways in which whole-genome sequencing is revolutionizing patient care

The role of genomics in supporting health care's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience, and improve provider satisfaction

IGF will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1. For more information and to register for the conference, go to illuminagenomicsforum.com.

