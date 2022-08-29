KFC® Offers New Finger Lickin' Good Deals for a Limited Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking to score a finger lickin' good deal that will leave your pockets and your stomach full, KFC has you covered! Kentucky Fried Chicken® announced today a 2-Piece Drum & Thigh Combo Meal for just $6*. You heard that right, only $6.

The whole meal deal includes two pieces of KFC's world-famous fried chicken in either Original Recipe® or Extra Crispy™, a side of creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a warm, flaky southern-style biscuit and a medium drink for only $6. It is available in restaurants, online at KFC.com and on the KFC mobile app. Customers can even skip the drive-thru line by placing an order for Quick Pick-Up at participating restaurants on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com .

In addition to this new value combo, KFC has extended its $5 Mac & Cheese Bowl limited-time deal, making it available only on KFC mobile app and KFC.com through November 13. Available in Classic and Spicy (featuring Nashville Hot sauce), the fan-favorite bowl includes KFC's rich and creamy cheddar mac and cheese topped with KFC's crispy popcorn chicken and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend, all for $5 (plus tax).

For those looking to feed the whole family, KFC has an easy meal solution with a freebie! For a limited time, each 12 pc. or larger meal purchase will include a FREE Beverage Bucket with a drink of choice through September 11. KFC's unique Beverage Bucket holds a half-gallon of any KFC beverage, including carbonated beverages, and will keep them fresh and fizzy the whole way home.

"We know consumers are feeling a pinch in their pocketbooks, and these affordable meal deals make it easier for them to enjoy the KFC favorites they love," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S.

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC is famous for its Original Recipe® and Extra Crispy™ fried chicken. KFC remains true to Sanders' secret recipe and commitment to quality, using chickens raised on U.S. farms, free of added hormones and steroids and freshly prepared in restaurants all day, every day by trained cooks.

*For a limited time only at participating locations. Prices may vary. Includes drum and thigh, mashed potatoes, 1 med. drink, 1 biscuit. Offer not available on third party ordering websites/apps. No substitutions. Tax extra."



About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

###

