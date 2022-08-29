Lightweight product specialist Mubea and exoskeleton developer German Bionic set to cooperate

Top German automotive parts supplier to produce smart power suits from technology leader German Bionic for the global market in the future

AUGSBURG and ATTENDORN, Germany, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- German Bionic, the global technology leader in the development of smart power suits, and the top German automotive supplier Mubea have entered into a far-reaching cooperation agreement. Mubea, an owner-managed family business headquartered in Attendorn, Germany, with 44 additional locations in 20 countries, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative lightweight products and manufacturing technologies. By commencing production for the world's leading developer of robotic exoskeletons, Mubea is tapping into a new and extremely promising future sector with a projected market volume of $12.5 billion by 2030.

"Mubea is a specialist in high-quality lightweight components and is a 'hidden champion' world market leader with many of its products," says Dr. Thomas Muhr, Managing Partner of Mubea, who leads the family-owned company in its fourth generation. "Over the past decades, we have developed into a leading supplier for the automotive industry with our products for body, chassis and powertrain. Together with German Bionic, we are now expanding our new micromobility business area to include the future field of robotic exoskeletons."

"German Bionic, much like Mubea, is a successful German company with high-tech products that are in high demand worldwide, albeit at an earlier stage. Nonetheless, our smart Cray X power suit is already the most advanced robotic exoskeleton on the market," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of German Bionic. "In line with the increased global demand for our cutting-edge 'Made in Germany' technology, we are now scaling production for the growth markets of the U.S., Europe, and Japan together with our partners at Mubea."

Rising global demand for exoskeletons in system-critical infrastructure settings

German Bionic unveiled the fifth generation of its successful Cray X robotic exoskeleton at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year, which also marked its entry into the U.S. market. Since then, the German high-tech company has enjoyed steady growth in North America. With additional locations in Japan and, more recently, the UK, the robotics company is focusing on Western industrialized countries that are suffering from a structural shortage of skilled workers for demographic reasons, particularly in the area of manual labor. It is here that the smart power suits are designed to improve working conditions and prevent the occurrence of excessive strain along with associated subsequent injury and illness. Particularly high demand for German Bionic's exoskeletons exists in so-called system-critical infrastructures, such as in logistics, production, but also in the healthcare sector, for example. Mubea is now set to help secure the growing demand for the coming years.

About Mubea

Mubea is an innovative lightweight specialist for automotive, aerospace and micromobility solutions, generating total revenues of 2.4 billion euros in 2021 with more than 14,000 employees at 44 locations worldwide. Its sustainable management practices spanning generations, fast and flexible decision-making as well as technological innovations providing best-in-class lightweight solutions have all contributed to making Mubea a hidden champion. Mubea is the global market leader in the development and production of most of its automotive components in the body, chassis and powertrain areas. In addition, Mubea is also active for the aerospace and industrial sectors and, since 2021, with products in the field of micromobility.

About German Bionic

German Bionic, with offices in Augsburg, Berlin, Tokyo, and Boston, is the first European manufacturer to develop and produce smart power suits. Exoskeletons are human-machine systems that combine human intelligence with machine power by supporting or amplifying the wearer's movements. The Cray X from German Bionic is the world's first connected exoskeleton. Linked to the Smart Factory, it self-learns to reinforce lifting movements and prevent incorrect posture, thus becoming an intelligent link between humans and machines. In doing so, the TÜV-certified robotic device delivers data that underscores its ability to protect the health of workers, measurably reduce the risk of accidents, and thereby make quantifiable improvements to work processes. In recognition of this innovative technology, which puts people back in the focus of Industry 4.0, German Bionic and the Cray X have received numerous awards, including the Bavarian and German Entrepreneur Awards, the Land of Ideas and Automatica Award, as well as a nomination for the prestigious Hermes Award at the Hannover Messe. www.germanbionic.com

