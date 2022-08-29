Össur Acquires Naked Prosthetics

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Össur has acquired Naked Prosthetics, a leading provider of durable, custom and functional finger prostheses for finger and partial hand amputees, with effect from 26 August 2022. The mechanical devices are individually designed to mimic the natural motion of the finger.

The acquisition addresses a critical need for patients with finger and partial hand loss, traditionally an underserved yet growing population. It is a welcome addition to the Össur product portfolio as it strengthens Össur's upper limb product offering globally and allows Össur to address a broader group of amputees seeking to live a Life Without Limitations.

The Company has around 70 employees and is located in the US, in Olympia, Washington. In 2021, Naked Prosthetics' sales amounted to USD 9 million.

The acquisition will not have an impact on the financial guidance provided for the full year.

Sveinn Sölvason, President and CEO of Össur:

"Naked Prosthetics has developed functional and high-quality finger prostheses that complement our product portfolio and add an important range to our upper limb product offering. The acquisition strengthens our global market position, and we are pleased to welcome the employees of Naked Prosthetics to the Össur team."

Bob Thompson, CEO of Naked Prosthetics:

"Össur's global reach and expertise make them an obvious and welcome next step for Naked Prosthetics' goal of getting more finger amputees back to work and doing what they love. We are excited to join forces with the Össur team and continue to grow the partial-hand prosthetic market."

About Össur

Össur (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a Life Without Limitations®. A recognized "Technology Pioneer" with a rich 50-year history, Össur focuses on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies in Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. Significant investment in research and development have led to over 2,000 patents, award-winning designs, successful clinical outcomes, and consistently strong market positions. Össur is signatory to the UN Global Compact, UN Women's Empowerment Principles, contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and became Carbon Neutral in 2021. Össur operates globally and employs around 4,000 employees. www.ossur.com

About Naked Prosthetics

Naked Prosthetics manufactures durable, custom, functional finger prostheses specifically for finger and partial hand amputees. The mission is to support people with finger amputation and to positively impact their lives by providing functional, high-quality finger prostheses. Naked Prosthetics' devices aim to restore the user's ability to perform daily tasks, supporting job retention and encouraging an active lifestyle. www.npdevices.com

