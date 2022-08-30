BLADEX ANNOUNCES NEW BOND ISSUANCE IN MEXICO

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"; NYSE: BLX) announces its new issuance of Cebures ("Certificados Públicos Bursátiles") in the Mexican capital markets, in the amount of MXN 5,493 million (Mexican Pesos five thousand four hundred and ninety three million).

The Notes have been issued under a dual-tranche structure, of 3.5 and 5 years. The former with a floating-rate coupon of 28-day TIIE plus 29 basis points and the latter at M-Bono+70 basis points. The issuance was supported by a robust book of orders from a diversified investor base made up of pension funds, insurance companies, and asset managers.

"The success of this new bond placement in the Mexican Capital Markets is a clear demonstration of investor confidence in Bladex's franchise and robust financial performance. We would like to thank both bookrunners for a very professional and seamless execution," Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President, Treasury and Capital Markets commented.

Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer added, "Our commercial portfolio shows a consistent growth trend and robust credit quality, and our new commercial strategy will allow us to further expand and consolidate our footprint in the Region. Mexico is one of the pillars of this strategy and the proceeds of this new transaction will be deployed to fund new initiatives in Latin American and the Caribbean and specially to support our Mexican clients. Banco de Mexico is one of our shareholders and we are very proud to have become a recurrent issuer in this market."

The issuance was rated "mxAAA" by STANDARD & POOR'S, S.A. DE C.V. and "AAA(mex)" by FITCH MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V. The arrangers were Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer and Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Bladex is a multi-national bank established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the Region. Bladex is listed on the NYSE-Euronext in the United States of America (ticker symbol: BLX). Bladex's shareholders include central banks, state-owned entities and commercial banks from 23 Latin America countries, as well as international banks and institutional and retail investors through its public listing on the NYSE-Euronext.

The Bank, headquartered in Panama, has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and New York, to support the expansion and servicing of its client base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

