BOB EVANS FARMS ANNOUNCES 'MAKING A DIFFERENCE, BITE BY BITE' INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GARY SINISE FOUNDATION

Bob Evans Farms Donates $75,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to Support Mental Wellness for Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms, Inc. announced its partnership today with actor and humanitarian, Gary Sinise, in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) as part of its 'Making a Difference, Bite by Bite' initiative. The partnership with GSF will support initiatives focusing on the mental health and well-being of active-duty military members, veterans, and their families with a $75,000 donation to the non-profit. Making a Difference, Bite by Bite is part of Bob Evans Farms' 'Our Farm Salutes' program which provides philanthropic support, increased attention and gratitude to our nation's servicemen and servicewomen.

Bob Evans Farms Donates $75,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation

In addition to the donation, specially marked Bob Evans® and Owens® products will proudly turn purple to symbolize and pay tribute to all branches of the military. The package design features GSF to demonstrate the organizations' partnership and shared commitment to military and veteran mental wellness. The specially marked products will be available for purchase in stores nationwide through Veteran's Day, November 11, 2022.

"As a veteran, our founder Bob Evans was committed to supporting America's active servicemen and servicewomen, as well as their families, and all those who proudly served our country. Entering the second year of Making a Difference, Bite by Bite, we honor his legacy by working to raise awareness for our military with our purple packaging and continued support of the Gary Sinise Foundation," said Mark Delahanty, President, and CEO of Bob Evans Farms.

"Here at Bob Evans Farms, we truly appreciate the importance of family and home, especially for military families who often have to bear both the mental and physical wounds of war," said Thyme Hill, CMO of Bob Evans Farms. "We are proud to partner with the Gary Sinise Foundation to provide active military, veterans and their families with much-needed support and appreciation for their bravery and sacrifices."

"We are thrilled to work with Bob Evans Farms this year to help active military and veterans feed both their families and their souls," said Gary Sinise, Founder of Gary Sinise Foundation. "Like our foundation, Bob Evans Farms believes that there is always more we can do to show our appreciation for the military. With its support of GSF, Bob Evans Farms is helping us improve the mental wellness of the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country."

To date, the GSF has assisted and supported nearly 2,000 veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members through the Foundation's seven Boulder Crest retreats, Warrior's Heart for substance abuse relief, and through Brothers at War seminars. The donation from Bob Evans Farms will directly benefit the advancement of mental wellness programs, specifically sponsoring those suffering from post-traumatic stress and the invisible wounds of war.

Consumers can find more information about this year's initiative and how it will work to reduce the stigma around the mental health challenges impacting the nation's military by visiting OurFarmSalutes.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms delivers quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. Founded in 1948 by Bob Evans, the company originated as a sausage business and has since expanded to include wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products, representing the #1-selling refrigerated dinner sides in the United States*. Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor in the refrigerated and frozen breakfast categories with a product portfolio spanning the flagship Bob Evans brand, as well as Simply Potatoes, Egg Beaters, and Owens Sausage, sold in grocery stores across the country. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information, visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

About The Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation's defenders for nearly 40 years. The Gary Sinise Foundation's mission is to serve our country by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation's four programmatic pillars are our way of "doing a little more" for those who sacrifice so much for our country. As our Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise always says, "While we can never do enough for our defenders and their loved ones, we can always do a little more." That spirit of service is the bedrock of all of the Foundation's programs, which include R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) Program, Relief and Resiliency Program, Community and Education Program , the First Responders Outreach Program. For more information, please visit GarySiniseFoundation.org.

