Mitsubishi Motors: What's New For 2023

All-new Outlander PHEV to debut in Q4 of 2022

Ralliart performance brand returns to headline special editions across product range

LED headlights now standard on all SUV models

Honoring off-road heritage and rallying success, MMNA doubles down on signature S-AWC all-wheel drive

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a long-running commitment to deliver high quality, top value, leading-edge technology vehicles in the U.S., Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced updates for the 2023 model year, led by the arrival of the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV, the much-anticipated plug-in hybrid variant of the brand's award-winning flagship SUV.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV, launching in November 2022, will be the flagship of the Mitsubishi lineup for the U.S. (Photo: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV, and the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)1, the all-new Outlander PHEV boasts the same bold, award-winning styling, advanced vehicle architecture and premium interior finishes of the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Outlander, which has set sales record after sales record this year, garnering praise from consumers and accolades from the industry, including the Ward's Auto 10 Best Interiors Award.

Additional information on each 2023 model year Mitsubishi follows, with detailed specifications and MSRP pricing becoming available closer to the launch of each vehicle.

2023 OUTLANDER PHEV

Combining Mitsubishi Motors' expertise in electrification, motorsport-derived standard Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive systems and an array of advanced technologies, the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV shares its bold design, styling and comfortable interior and seven-passenger flexibility with the gasoline-fueled Outlander.

The next-generation Outlander PHEV adds to that award-winning mix confident, quiet, eco-friendly motoring with a new generation of Mitsubishi Motors' twin-motor 4WD PHEV system, featuring more powerful front and rear motors and a larger drive battery than its predecessor, and seven driver-selectable drive modes. In addition to greater all-electric driving range than its predecessor, the 2023 Outlander PHEV also boasts an extended overall driving range thanks to a larger gas tank.

Mitsubishi Connect is standard (with two-year trial) on all Outlander and Outlander PHEV models starting in model year 2023. Along with other telematic features, this brings standard-equipment remote start to these vehicles, meaning customers can cool down or warm up their vehicles before getting in for a drive.

MSRP pricing for the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be available later in the year, closer to launch.

2023 OUTLANDER

Building on the overwhelming success of the 2022 Outlander, which achieved the best four consecutive retail sales quarters for the nameplate since it was introduced in the U.S. more than 20 years ago, the 2023 Outlander looks to continue the model's award-winning ways and record-setting sales pace. In addition to ES, SE and SEL trims, the Outlander family will expand to include a 40th Anniversary special edition later this year and a Ralliart edition in early 2023. Additionally, the popular Black Edition will continue for MY23, now available based on either the SE and SEL trim.

SE models are now equipped with electric folding mirrors as standard, bringing this desirable near-luxury feature to all Outlander models, and rear-door pull-up sunshades are standard on SEL trim, previously available only on SEL models with the Touring package. Additionally, for the first time ever, Mitsubishi Motors will offer a black-roof factory option, allowing the popular look to carry the brand's full factory warranty.

With a model year 2022 Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)1, the three-row, seven-passenger 2023 Outlander will see MSRP pricing released later this year.

2023 ECLIPSE CROSS

After recently receiving a substantial mid-model refresh, the 2023 Eclipse Cross retains its predecessor's chiseled front and rear design enhancements as well as its revised interior and infotainment system, while adding an all-new 18-inch wheel design and color-keyed lower side-trim on all SEL models. Also new for 2023 are standard-equipment head- and fog-lights on all models, regardless of trim level.

Meanwhile, every 2023 Eclipse Cross will be outfitted with Mitsubishi Motors' signature S-AWC all-wheel drive system as standard equipment, which helps to enhance driving confidence in various weather conditions and types of road surfaces. A Ralliart-branded special edition will be available early in 2023.

In dealerships now, the 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts at $25,7952.

2023 OUTLANDER SPORT

Long one of MMNA's best-selling models, the Outlander Sport combines an adventurous spirit with great value in an award-winning package.

For 2023, Outlander Sport will be even more adventure-ready capable as every trim level comes equipped with Mitsubishi's All-Wheel Control (AWC) as standard equipment3. In addition to S, ES, LE, SE and GT trims, the 2023 Outlander Sport will join the rest of the Mitsubishi lineup with a Ralliart limited-edition model early in 2023.

2023 MIRAGE and MIRAGE G4

As America's most fuel-efficient non-hybrid, gasoline-fueled vehicle4, the Mirage offer surprising versatility, huge value and one of the industry's best warranties, in a compact package that cannot be matched. For 2023, every Mirage and Mirage G4 will feature the effortless convenience of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) as standard equipment. Also, Mirage will add its own Ralliart special edition early in 2023.

The 2023 Mirage and Mirage G4 will have Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices starting at $16,245 (Mirage) and $17,245 (Mirage G4), respectively.

RALLIART

Ralliart is Mitsubishi Motors's iconic competition sub-brand, with a history in rallying and off-road racing in the world-famous Dakar Rally, where Mitsubishi Motors remains the most successful manufacturer in the history of the event. The legendary Ralliart name returns to the U.S. in early calendar year 2023 with Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport and Mirage receiving unique body effects, graphics and other rally-inspired touches. All models will be built in limited numbers and available in White Diamond paint with a contrasting black roof on Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport and Mirage.

S-AWC

Super All-Wheel Control is Mitsubishi Motors' unique approach to all-wheel drive. S-AWC uses wheel-speed and yaw sensors to adjust braking and engine torque to each wheel, working to deliver a driving experience in which the vehicle responds exactly as the driver intends it to. Whether driving straight on a dry road or through a winding mountain pass in snow, S-AWC helps to deliver confidence to drivers.5

WARRANTY

Every Mitsubishi Motors vehicle is delivered with peace of mind through the brand's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also standard on every model is a five-year/50,000-mile limited warranty, seven-year/100,000-mile corrosion/perforation warranty, and five-years of roadside assistance to help with lockout, flat tires and jump-starting.6

To learn more about the full line-up of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit https://www.mitsubishicars.com/.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers:

Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2012 – Oct 2021 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries.

