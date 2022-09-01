NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that Ward Mooney, a highly regarded deal originator, lender, and thought leader in the financial services sector, will join the Hilco Global executive leadership team on September 5, 2022. In this new role as Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor, Mr. Mooney will work closely with the Hilco Global senior management team at the holding company while collaborating with the firms operating companies as they continue to grow and expand its diversified suite of financial services solutions.

Deal originator, Lender and Commercial Finance Executive Ward Mooney joins Hilco Global as Executive Vice President - Senior Advisor (PRNewswire)

Mr. Mooney has been involved in the financial services industry for forty-five years with a track record of success that is remarkable. Most recently, Mr. Mooney served as CEO of Crystal Capital, the commercial finance company he co-founded. During his tenure at Crystal Capital, Mr. Mooney and his partners successfully built the firm by sourcing, underwriting, and managing secured debt financings for middle-market businesses. In 2012, Crystal Capital was sold to Solar Capital, Ltd., a business development company. Mr. Mooney continued to serve as CEO and a member of Crystal's Board of Managers, as well as a Managing Member of Crystal SBIC GP LLC, until he stepped away from the firm in 2018. Before founding Crystal Capital, in 1992, Mr. Mooney founded Gordon Brothers Finance Company (GBFC), a specialty commercial finance company focused on asset-based financing to retailers. GBFC became the leading secured financing source for the retail industry, and in 1996, GBFC was purchased by Bank of Boston. In 1998 while at Bank of Boston, Mr. Mooney co-founded Back Bay Capital, a direct lending fund dedicated to underwriting second lien debt.

"As a longtime colleague and friend for many years, I am thrilled to say that his business prowess is only bested by his commitment to his family, friends, and community," said Jeffrey Hecktman, founder and CEO of Hilco Global. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the Hilco Global family. I believe that Ward's decision to join Hilco Global is a testament to the quality of the work and the caliber of the people we have attracted to our company."

During Mr. Mooney's impressive career, he has served on many public and nonprofit boards, including President and Chairman of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital (finance committee), the American Repertory Theater, the Newport Festival Foundation (NFF) and Destination XL Group (DXLG) and has been elected to the TMA Hall of Fame.

About Hilco Global :

Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Global