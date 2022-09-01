HERE ARTS CENTER AND BETHANY ARTS COMMUNITY PRESENT THE STORY BOX

September 23 & 24, 2022

OSSINING, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Story Box is a multi-genre storytelling event using text, visuals, music, and experiential learning to explore the importance of safeguarding our civil rights through the lens of Japanese American identity. Grounded in Writer and Performer Suzi Takahashi's own family history, and a traditional form of Japanese street theater and storytelling called kamishibai, The Story Box is deeply personal and universal for many immigrant families from across the globe.

Representing the relocation of Japanese Americans to internment camps during WWII, the audience will receive a name tag and suitcase, inside of which is a wireless headset and a family photo album. Each unique photo album documents an account of the problematic history of Asian people in the U.S., and more recently, the rise in anti-Asian violence during the pandemic.

Performed and delivered through Takahashi's own words transmitted via the headset, The Story Box asks audience members to reflect together on the stories in each suitcase. As the experience ends, the audience is invited to leave a story of their own behind for future audiences.

Performances are co-presented and produced by HERE Arts Center. The Story Box has been developed with support from Alfred University, Bethany Arts Community, Bristol Valley Theatre and National Park of Women's Rights. It is co-presented with Japan Society, Bronx Academy of Art and Dance, and NYC Economic Development Corporation and through partnerships with Asian American Arts Alliance, Chocolate Factory, Flushing Town Hall, National Lighthouse Museum, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, Staten Island Arts, and Target Margin Theater.

Written, created, and Performed by Suzi Takahashi

Developed with and Directed by Kristin Marting

Composed by Michaela Gomez

Production Manager Jonathan Cottle

Set and Costume Design by Jian Jung

Sound Design by Drew Weinstein

Stage Manager Elyse Durand

Assistant Director Elyse Durand

September 23, 6:30pm – Bethany Arts Community in the Garden of Peace and Love, 40 Somerstown Road, Ossining, NY

September 24, 4pm and 7pm – Ossining Waterfront Park, Ossining, NY

In an effort to make this program accessible to all, we ask that you pay what you can. Tickets here.

Bethany Arts Community's mission is to create a space and environment where the many forms of art can be learned, produced and flourish. Performances are presented as part of Bethany's 2022 Season of Justice.

