Hope Orthopedics of Oregon Expands Hand/Wrist Service with Dr. Allison Mitchell

SALEM, Ore., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Orthopedics of Oregon has announced the addition of fellowship-trained orthopedic hand surgeon, Dr. Allison Mitchell to their Salem, Oregon clinic, located at 1600 State Street. Dr. Mitchell will be joining Hope's hand/wrist service line on September 1, 2022.

www.hopeorthopedics.com (PRNewsfoto/Hope Orthopedics of Oregon) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Mitchell comes to Hope Orthopedics after completing a prestigious hand surgery fellowship at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. She completed her orthopedic residency at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA and received her medical degree from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA where she graduated with honors.

"We are excited to have Dr. Mitchell join our team!" said orthopedic hand surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Knight. "She will enhance our capacity at Hope Orthopedics to serve patients as the largest and only team of surgeons in the Mid-Willamette Valley that have all completed advanced fellowship training specifically in conditions of the hand and wrist and that all dedicate their practice full-time to hand, wrist and elbow conditions."

Hope Orthopedics CEO, Lorissa Addabbo added, "In looking to expand our hand and wrist service line, Dr. Mitchell was the natural choice. Her exceptional training and passion for medicine will greatly enrich our already stellar line-up of orthopedic physicians."

Dr. Mitchell is new to the Pacific Northwest and looking forward to settling into the Salem community. She enjoys hiking, camping, fly fishing, and watching football in her spare time. To learn more about Allison Mitchell, MD, please call (503) 540-6300.

About Hope Orthopedics of Oregon:

Hope Orthopedics of Oregon is a full-service orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, providing general orthopedic and sports medicine, as well as hand therapy and physical therapy. For more information visit www.HopeOrthopedics.com.

Dr. Allison Mitchell (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hope Orthopedics of Oregon