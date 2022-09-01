ICF Acquires Blanton & Associates

Expands Environmental Capabilities to Support Large Infrastructure Projects

--Strengthens ICF's Presence in Important Texas Market--

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, today announced it has acquired Blanton & Associates, Inc., an environmental consulting, planning and project management firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, that supports a variety of infrastructure projects in key markets.

Blanton & Associates' team of more than 75 highly specialized and experienced staff bring proven domain expertise in environmental regulatory compliance and permitting in the transportation, renewable energy, water and resource management sectors. As one of the most trusted partners to Texas state and local agencies, Blanton & Associates strengthens ICF's presence in the state that is set to receive significant federal investment dollars under the recently enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Spending Initiative.

Blanton & Associates has delivered environmental and scientific services to the Texas Department of Transportation throughout its entire 25-year history and is recognized for developing timely and cost-effective solutions across federal, state and local agencies and for their work on transportation, energy and water issues for utility and other commercial clients.

They also have extensive renewable energy experience, having supported over 500 solar and wind energy projects in over 30 states. Blanton & Associates has also been involved in the completion of more than half of all of Texas' wind energy projects by megawatt and almost 20 percent of all U.S. land-based wind capacity by megawatt. Their multi-disciplinary teams consist of biologists, wetland scientists, environmental planners, geologists, archaeologists, public involvement experts, GIS analysts and more.

"As one team, ICF and Blanton & Associates will offer industry-leading expertise in the transportation, energy and water sectors coupled with a deep understanding of environmental regulations to help state and local agencies quickly execute infrastructure projects, while protecting the environment and maintaining compliance," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "Our strong cultural alignment is reflected in our mutual passion for protecting natural resources, promoting clean energy and building infrastructure resilience."

"Having partnered successfully on water and habitat conservation planning projects for many years, our companies know each other well," said Don Blanton, president of Blanton & Associates. "With a solid foundation of shared values and collaboration, combined with our strong track record of delivering positive outcomes for our clients, we are ready to hit the ground running as part of the ICF team."

About ICF

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

