HydrogenPro AS: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro AS (OSE: HYPRO) hereby announces that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") was held today at Henrik Ibsens gate 100, 0255 Oslo, Norway at 10:00 CEST on 5 September 2022.

The EGM resolved, inter alia, to convert the company from a private limited liability company (AS) to a public limited liability company (ASA) in connection with the contemplated up-listing to Oslo Stock Exchange's main list from Euronext Growth Oslo. Other items rquired or deemed necessary in connection with the contemplated up-listing were also resolved.

Minutes from the EGM meeting is attached hereto.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Espeseth, interim CEO, +47 958 43 007

Martin T. Holtet, CFO, +47 92 24 49 02, ir@hydrogen-pro.com

About HydrogenPro

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified.

The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

