InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wall Panel Design (DAL-178)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a structural engineer and following Hurricane Harvey, I was hired by different builders and construction companies to evaluate damaged houses and buildings. I thought there should be a sturdy, safe and reliable wall panel design," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the CABLE- BLOCK. My green and durable design would withstand tremendous forces and could help save lives."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved wall panel design for new construction homes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using costly wood or concrete framing. It also protects against hurricanes, termites, fires, tornadoes and earthquakes and it would serve as the first post tension wall panel in the housing industry. Additionally, the invention features an innovative, durable and environmentally-friendly design that is easy to install so it is ideal for the construction industry and new home builders.

