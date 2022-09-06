HUBSPOT PARTNERS WITH NTWRK FOR EXCLUSIVE SEPT 9 FASHION DROP AT INBOUND 2022

CURATED BY BLACK FASHION FAIR FOUNDER ANTOINE GREGORY, DROP BENEFITS EMERGING BLACK FASHION DESIGNERS

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, partnered with NTWRK , North America's leading livestream platform, for an exclusive fashion drop at INBOUND 2022 curated by Antoine Gregory, founder of Black Fashion Fair , a groundbreaking retail and editorial platform and community.

Antoine Manning & Antoine Gregory (Homage Year Mini Solaris Orange Ova Bags) (Credit: Colin Defenbau) (PRNewswire)

HubSpot's mission is to help millions of organizations grow better – by focusing on creating meaningful connections and building community. The company has partnered with NTWRK on a series of co-collaborations this year that celebrate and provide a platform to artists, designers, and entrepreneurs who choose to grow better by pursuing professional success with a soul. The drops leverage NTWRK's video-first commerce platform to make art in its many forms more accessible to a broader audience, and to raise awareness and funds for underserved communities. Today's drop, in partnership with Gregory and Black Fashion Fair, is designed to promote and help more people discover emerging Black designers.

Amy Marino, HubSpot's Global Head of Brand Marketing, said, "Antoine Gregory's Black Fashion Fair is a great example of a business that puts its mission at its core – and they've scaled while maintaining purpose. We're inspired by Antoine's accomplishments and excited to partner once again with NTWRK to co-create a one-of-a-kind collection that amplifies these talented designers and their stories."

The exclusive collection features new designs by Antoine Manning (founder of Homage Year ) and Nicole Zizi (founder of Nicole Zizi Studio ), two designers who are growing better through their commitment to the environment, their communities, and their customers. The products include Antoine Manning's signature Mini Ova bag in HubSpot's solaris orange, Nicole Zizi's iconic organic cotton logo hoodie with "grow better" detailing, and a custom one-of-one Nicole Zizi recycled patchwork denim jacket. All proceeds from the drop will be donated to the Brooklyn Sewing Academy, a program dedicated to addressing systemic issues in the design industry through education and training.

NTWRK CEO Aaron Levant said, "Our partnerships with HubSpot have reflected our shared commitment to uplift new creative talent to fans on the cutting edge of art and fashion. In our third collaboration, we're proud to highlight diverse creators who face obstacles in business development and retail exposure, and to shine a spotlight on Antoine Gregory's drive and commitment to advocating for change."

NTWRK and HubSpot's third drop will take place on September 9 during INBOUND , an annual event powered by HubSpot that unites thought leaders from over 161 countries across marketing, sales, customer success, and revenue operations.

The drop launches live on the NTWRK app on September 9 at 1pm ET. The event immediately follows the 12:15pm INBOUND Spotlight Stage talk with NTWRK CMO Jason Brown and Antoine Gregory. This collaboration is the latest drop in HubSpot's and NTWRK's innovative brand partnership, which includes two prior releases with King Saladeen and Cristina Martinez.

Product details:

Mini Solaris Orange Ova Bags with Sprocket Keychain by Homage Year - $200

Nicole Zizi Solaris Orange Hoodies with Grow Better detailing - $150

Custom 1:1 Recycled Patchwork Denim Jacket designed by Nicole Zizi – $800

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 150,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Named Glassdoor's #2 Best Place to Work in 2022, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

About NTWRK

NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. The brand has captured the attention of tech and business media alike---recently winning Forbes' "America's Best Start-Up Employer," a Webby Award for "Apps & Software- Shopping," Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," and multiple Fast Company recognitions including "Most Innovative Companies," and "Brands that Matter." Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" and with investors including Jimmy Iovine, Live Nation, Drake, Goldman Sachs, luxury brand Kerring and more, NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

About Antoine Gregory

Antoine Gregory is a fashion editor, consultant, brand director of Theophilio, and founder of Black Fashion Fair. He is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology with a background in fashion and art history. He began his career in the luxury sector working for global fashion houses that include Akris and Dolce & Gabbana. His dedication to the preservation of and documentation of Black fashion and style led him to found Black Fashion Fair in 2020. Black Fashion Fair advocates for greater access and visibility for Black designers and Black-owned brands. Gregory has worked on special projects for brands such as Pyer Moss, Fubu, and Telfar. Gregory continues to collaborate with emerging designers of color throughout his practice which spans across fashion, beauty, art, and photography.

