John Moran Auctioneers presents "Property from the Thomas and Erika Jayne Girardi Residence, A Court Ordered Sale" 

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 12:00pm PST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property from Thomas & Erika Jayne Girardi's highly televised Pasadena mansion will be offered on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 12:00pm PST, by John Moran Auctioneers. This auction will include 220 lots of furniture, art, books, sports memorabilia, and more. The full selection of available items is now open for bidding at johnmoran.com, and the proceeds will be used to help pay down debt.

Property from Thomas & Erika Jayne Girardi's mansion will be offered on September 21, 2022, by John Moran Auctioneers

One of the grandest items being presented is a Steinway piano, 1997, 200th anniversary edition. Known as one of the finest crafted pianos for over 160 years, this instrument is valued to be $40,000-60,000.

Some of the most noteworthy mid-century art includes a Joan Miro lithograph, having an estimate of $800-1,200, and Etching is the Subject, 1977, from David Hockney's blue guitar portfolio, appraised at $3,000-5,000.

Contemporary art is well-represented in three Glenna Goodacre bronze sculptures. The standout piece being a 70" H, patinated bronze of a woman holding a child, titled, Crossing the Prairie, 2000, bringing an estimate of $30,000-40,000. There will also be two smaller examples of her late-1990s work, with estimates ranging $800-1,200 for one, and $300-500 for the other.

There will also be a variety of wall mirrors, such as a pair of large Northern Italian giltwood mirrors for $3,000-5,000. With a wide variety of furniture in this sale, a cast iron Chinese table and chairs for $2,000-3,000 and a pair of Guerdon brass tables, each having an estimate of $1,000-1,500.

Among the various pieces of decorative art, an Italian silver stag with an estimate of $5,000-7,000, as well as a late 18th/19th century religious icon, with a value of $3,000-5,000.

From Girardi's personal library, a collection of law books and art books. Some noteworthy selections are two Machiavelli books: "The Works," at an estimate of $1,500-2,000 and his 1815, "The Art of War," estimated $400-600. For art references, a giant-sized Warhol book with a value of $300-500.

Other items from the property include sofas, ottomans, leather club chairs, tables, lamps, Persian rugs, neo-classical and chinoiserie armchairs, patio furniture, and an impressive selection of 17th, 18th, and 19th century art and sculptures.

For more information and additional images, please contact:

Brenda Smith, PR Manager

brenda@johnmoran.com

(626)988-9443

