Provenance Blockchain Foundation Appoints Anthony Moro as Managing Director to Help Financial Institutions and Fintechs Power their Evolution to Digital Assets, Digital Money and Blockchain Technology

Provenance Blockchain Foundation Appoints Anthony Moro as Managing Director to Help Financial Institutions and Fintechs Power their Evolution to Digital Assets, Digital Money and Blockchain Technology

Former President of ROX Financial and Managing Director of BNY Mellon Brings Extensive Operational and Business Development Expertise to Provenance Blockchain Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenance Blockchain Foundation, an organization focused on enabling financial services firms to reimagine how their businesses operate, is delighted to welcome Anthony Moro as Managing Director. In his new role, Moro will help a wide range of financial institutions and fintechs adopt and leverage Provenance Blockchain to power their digital asset transformation.

Based in New York City, Moro joins Provenance Blockchain Foundation after serving most recently as President and Principal Executive Officer of ROX Financial, an asset management fintech focused on democratizing access to commercial real estate through innovative NYSE listed REIT securities. Prior to serving at ROX Financial, Moro held a range of senior executive positions, including Managing Director, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, in BNY Mellon's depositary receipts business, where he helped develop a niche securities servicing product into a $1 trillion market capitalization global asset class.

"Anthony is an innovative leader who brings more than two decades of experience to the Provenance Blockchain ecosystem," said Morgan McKenney, CEO of Provenance Blockchain Foundation. "All types of financial services firms, from regulated financial institutions to early stage fintechs, will find his market knowledge and strategic expertise helpful as they adopt, integrate and leverage Provenance Blockchain to improve their business."

Provenance Blockchain is uniquely positioned as a platform built specifically for the financial services ecosystem. Leading financial institutions, fintechs and asset managers use Provenance Blockchain to enable the entire digital asset left cycle: from origination to financing, funding and trading. Provenance Blockchain is successfully transforming lending, securitization, payment and exchanges, supporting over 10 billion dollars in transactions.

"I'm thrilled by the unique opportunity to join the Provenance Blockchain Foundation," said Moro. "Several of the world's leading financial services companies are adopting Provenance Blockchain technology at scale, sparking a material shift that I believe is going to reshape the industry. I am incredibly excited to be a part of this monumental transformation."

About Provenance Blockchain Foundation

The Provenance Blockchain Foundation provides the world's best ecosystem for developing and deploying DeFi applications. Provenance Blockchain Foundation supports Provenance Blockchain and its participants by catalyzing adoption, education, research and development, and the HASH Grant program. We believe a community-driven, open-source model based on the best-in-class, eco-friendly Cosmos/Tendermint internet of blockchains is essential for the success and wide adoption of the next generation of decentralized financial applications. The Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. To learn more, visit https://provenance.io

Media Contact:

View original content:

SOURCE Provenance Blockchain