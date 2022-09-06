RE/MAX Reveals Strong Franchise Sales Results and High Retention in Q2 2022

The brand inked agreements for 180+ franchises and renewed over 215 affiliated offices from April-June 2022

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, today announced over 180 new franchise agreements and over 215 renewals were signed worldwide between April and June 2022. This news comes on the heels of recently announced strategic growth initiatives at both RE/MAX, LLC and RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

One of those initiatives – a renewed focus on conversions, mergers and acquisitions – is designed to help interested brokerages convert to the RE/MAX network or combine with an existing RE/MAX franchise. That's exactly the path Sal Montoya, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Anela Realty in Tustin, CA, took when he aligned his brokerage with RE/MAX in June. Having once been an agent with RE/MAX, Montoya says he always wanted to return to the brand as a Broker/Owner.

Citing his agents' enthusiasm for affiliating with the balloon as a major draw, Montoya said, "My agents are happy to transition to RE/MAX because they know it means more opportunities to learn and grow. And for our clients, it means more resources for us to provide to them."

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, is excited about the new brokerages that have recently joined the RE/MAX network. He is looking forward to meeting other entrepreneurs who are drawn to the balloon as new state-of-the-art technology and resources roll out. "RE/MAX has a long-established reputation for delivering results, and our most recent announcements are proofpoints that this legacy is alive and well. The newest offering of MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE consists of incredible technology that will help affiliates market themselves, generate leads, and automate many aspects of their business. We pride ourselves in helping entrepreneurs be extraordinary at what they do."

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC