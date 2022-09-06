Social Mobile Strengthens Relationship with T-Mobile through Wholesale Agreement

Agreement allows Social Mobile to develop customized, 5G connected solutions for Enterprise, simplifying the procurement, deployment and ongoing management challenges associated with managing multiple SKUs and vendors.

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, a mobility solutions provider specializing in Android Enterprise development, announced that it has signed an agreement with T-Mobile Wholesale that allows it to pair 5G connectivity with its custom-made Android solutions. This enables Social Mobile's clients to deploy connected solutions utilizing T-Mobile's 5G connectivity, as well as 4G LTE data, for applications that require high throughput and low latency.

"Working with T-Mobile was the obvious next step in Social Mobile's evolution," said Tyler Forst, Chief Revenue Officer of Social Mobile. "As we develop custom ecosystems for our enterprise clients, a reliable 5G network is absolutely critical. This collaboration allows us to bring all enterprise services under one roof, pairing custom hardware with custom data plans and custom management services, for one low monthly cost."

Finalizing this new agreement will enable Social Mobile to close the loop in their Mobility-as-a-Service model, where their custom Google certified Android products, managed services, and mobile device management can now be paired with data plans built for each customer. This comprehensive solution offering simplifies the quite complicated process of bringing enterprise solutions to market. Social Mobile has further empowered clients to control every aspect of their enterprise solution deployment through only one partnership with flexible, packaged monthly terms, rather than the traditional, cumbersome CapEx model.

"Social Mobile continues to provide tailored solutions for Enterprise, and we're excited to power their mobility as a service offering on the nation's largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "With T-Mobile's network, Social Mobile has built a comprehensive end-to-end 5G solution that streamlines their client experience from concept to deployment and ongoing mobile device management."

5G: Coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About Social Mobile

Founded in 2011, Social Mobile is a Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, leveraging the Android operating system to design, engineer, and manufacture turnkey, mobility-as-a-service deployments that enable enterprise organizations to utilize smart solutions to support an array of business-critical operations. An OEM, managed service provider, and consultancy, Social Mobile is uniquely positioned to serve as a domestic design partner to US clients, controlling all aspects of the development supply-chain, and ensuring the utmost in security and availability. To learn more about other Social Mobile products and solutions, visit: https://socialmobile.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Michael Benedetto

Springboard

mbenedetto@springboardpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Social Mobile