Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada selects RayStation: RaySearch Laboratories

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre – Odette Cancer Centre in Toronto, Canada, has placed an order for RayStation®* treatment planning system

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of Canada's largest hospitals, offers a highly specialized comprehensive cancer program and treats more than 7,000 cancer patients per year. The center is equipped with 13 linear accelerators. This is the first sale made in Ontario since a Master Purchase Agreement was signed with Ontario Health in the first quarter of 2022.

The agreement includes a complete configuration of RayStation to fully replace the hospital's existing treatment planning systems. The total order value is approximately CAD 6.2 million (approximately SEK 51.1 million), whereof at least CAD 3.5 million (SEK 28.8 million) is expected to constitute revenue in the third quarter of 2022. This excludes post-warranty support services which will amount to an additional CAD 1.88 million (approximately SEK 15.4 million) over the next eight years. A 36-month warranty is included in the order.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Canada has one of the world's most advanced cancer care programs. RaySearch has many strong relationships with Canadian centers, both clinical and academic, and we are proud to see that also Sunnybrook has put their trust in us and our innovative software. We look forward to working with this large and well-known center to further advance cancer treatment."

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 CET on September 7, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3611268/1623979.pdf RaySearch Press Release September 7, 2022 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-sunnybrook-1200x620px,c3075801 PR Sunnybrook 1200x620px

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories