COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR AUGUST 2022

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for August 2022:

ASM (mm) (1) 2,133.3 2,125.5 0.4 % RPM (mm) (2) 1,847.8 1,812.2 2.0 % Load Factor (3) 86.6 % 85.3 % 1.4p.p. 1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown. 2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

Given the irregular nature of the Company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are comparing this traffic report to 2019 statistics.

Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 0.4% higher than August 2019, while passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 2.0%. As a result, system load factor for the month was 86.6%, 1.4 percentage points higher than August 2019.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

