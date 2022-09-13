DaVita Announces Adam H. Schechter to Join its Board of Directors

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors appointed a new independent director, Adam H. Schechter, to join the Board, effective September 20, 2022.

Mr. Schechter is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ("Labcorp"), a leading global life sciences company with $16.1 billion in reported revenues in 2021. Mr. Schechter has served as President and CEO of LabCorp since November 2019, as a director since April 2013 and as Chair of the Board since May 2020.

"Adam's broad purview of the health care ecosystem, values-based approach and experience with scaled, decentralized operations will be a great addition to our Board," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc.

Mr. Schechter brings to the Board decades of leadership and experience in the public company and health care sectors, having served as an independent director of LabCorp since 2013 prior to taking the position as chief executive, and having worked for more than 30 years at Merck & Co., Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical company. During his time at Merck, Mr. Schechter served as Executive Vice President from 2010 to 2018, where he was a member of Merck's executive committee and pharmaceutical and vaccines operating committee, and President of Merck's Global Human Health Division, which includes the company's worldwide pharmaceutical and vaccine businesses. Prior to becoming President, Global Human Health, Mr. Schechter served as President, Global Pharmaceutical Business of Merck from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Schechter's extensive experience at Merck included global and U.S.-focused leadership roles spanning sales, marketing, and managed markets, as well as business and product development. He is a Board Member for Water.org, a global nonprofit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world, and an executive board member for the National Alliance for Hispanic Health. In 2022, Mr. Schechter earned the CERT Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight.

"I was drawn to DaVita's unwavering commitment to the patient experience and delivering better health outcomes," said Mr. Schechter. "Joining the Board creates an exciting opportunity to share my perspective and support its mission of being the provider, partner and an employer of choice."

Mr. Schechter will serve on the Audit Committee and Compliance & Quality Committee of DaVita's Board, each effective September 20, 2022.

"Adam's proven track record of corporate leadership, passion and innovation make him a great addition to the team," said Pam Arway, independent chair of the DaVita Inc. Board of Directors.

With the addition of Mr. Schechter, the DaVita Board is comprised of ten highly qualified directors, with 20% racial/ethnic and 30% gender diversity.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. As of June 30, 2022 DaVita served 198,000 patients at 2,810 outpatient dialysis centers, at home, and in the hospital in the United States. The company also operated 349 outpatient dialysis centers in eleven countries worldwide.

