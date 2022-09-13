DIVINE NINE FRATERNITY COMBATS HEALTH DISPARITIES, INCREASED HEART HEALTH SAVVY BY 99%

Black Health Matters and Boston Scientific Continue Health Equity Collaboration at Fraternity's Grand Conclave.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.'s 83rd Grand Conclave, plenary participants reported 99% greater familiarity with cardiovascular disease risk factors and treatment options after education sessions led by Black Health Matters and the Boston Scientific Close the Gap program.

To address health inequities in the African American community, Black Health Matters in collaboration with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Boston Scientific Close the Gap health equity program, hosted two health education panel discussions and roundtable talks focused on heart disease at the fraternity's recent 83rd Grand Conclave.

"Elevating awareness about cardiovascular disease–the #1 killer of Black Americans in the U. S[1]., through educational panel discussions and one-to-one conversations at the 83rd Grand Conclave in Charlotte, is one of many examples of how we are advancing health equity in the African American community," said Roslyn Daniels, founder and President of Black Health Matters.

The morning, "Your Heart Matters: Taking Charge of Your Heart Health" women's roundtable session, attended by more than 100 women connected to the fraternity members, focused on raising awareness of the importance of knowing the risk factors of heart disease for women, talking to their doctors, and taking charge of their heart health. Joyce Marion, The First Lady of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and Katrina Young, the Quettes Chairperson for the 83rd Grand Conclave hosted the panel session moderated by Dr. Jeri'Ann Hiller, Sr. Health Equity Manager, Boston Scientific.

The expert panel of heart health practitioners included Crystal Liles, Enterprise Vice President, Heart & Vascular, Atrium Health; Stephanie Leasure, FNP-C, Atrium Health; Diane Holmes FNP-BC, Atrium Health; Sandy Charles, MD, Cardiologist, Novant Health and Oluseun Alli, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Novant Health. The panel speakers shared their knowledge, patient stories and answered the questions in the room based on their experience in caring for women with heart disease. "I received such positive feedback from the attendees on the amazing session. It truly was an absolutely wonderful program that was very much needed and very well received," said Ms. Young, Quettes Chairperson.

The afternoon "Health Equity Strategies: Elevating Heart and Vascular Care in Our Community" session, hosted by the fraternity's International Medical Health Committee Chairman, Delon Brennen, MD and Vice-Chairman, Jaden Phillips, MD, was held with over 65 district, state and local members of the fraternity's health and wellness committees.

Guest speaker Omar Carter, Founder of Omar Carter Foundation, kicked off the session by sharing his story about how his heart attack at the age of 25 changed his life–a story recently chronicled in an ESPN documentary about him and his lifelong friend, NBA star Steph Curry.

The panel discussion and roundtable talk, moderated by Sam Conaway, president, U.S. Cardiology Sales and chair, Close the Gap, Boston Scientific, educated members about the high risk of heart and vascular disease for Black men, in turn empowering participants advocate for their own heart health. The session highlighted actionable steps members can take to advance awareness about heart health with their family, friends, chapter members, and wider communities.

Expert panelists who spoke at the afternoon session included James Roberts, MD, Cardiologist, Novant Health; Rohit Mehta, M.D., Electrophysiologist, Atrium Health; Jerome Williams, Jr., MD and, SVP, Consumer Engagement and Corporate Health, Novant Health; Yele Aluko MD, Chief Medical Officer and Managing Director, Ernst & Young.

"The Heart Health roundtable session was a strong reminder that there is urgent work to be done to address possibly the largest threat to our quality of life and overall survival. Our charge as Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., leaders is to bring awareness to our membership of why our peoples' cardiovascular health needs to improve immediately, become active in changing the course of heart disease in the communities we serve, and to remain accountable to ourselves and those whose lives we commit to uplifting," said Dr. Brennen.

Both events were initiated by Close the Gap from Boston Scientific. For two decades, Close the Gap has been working to raise awareness about heart and vascular care disparities for women and people of color. The dedicated team of health equity consultants partners with providers to reduce barriers to care and improve access to care for women and people of color with heart and vascular disease. Participants' knowledge on avoiding limb amputation, and increased confidence in making proactive decisions about heart and vascular health, were assessed through pre- and post-event questionnaires.

About Black Health Matters

Black Health Matters (BHM) was launched almost a decade ago, and is the leading health, wellness and chronic disease interactive digital platform dedicated to improving health outcomes among African Americans. BHM has collaborated with a wide range of partners, including fraternities, sororities, and faith-based and civic organizations to raise awareness around chronic diseases, mental and physical health, and fitness in the Black community. The organization's mission is to improve health literacy, which includes addressing health care, health policy, health equity, and health disparities for better results. For more information go to www.blackhealthmatters.com

About Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

On Friday evening, November 17, 1911, three Howard University undergraduate students, with the assistance of their faculty adviser, gave birth to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. This event occurred in the office of biology Professor Ernest E. Just, the faculty adviser, in the Science Hall (now known as Thirkield Hall). The three liberal arts students were Edgar A. Love, Oscar J. Cooper, and Frank Coleman. From the initials of the Greek phrase meaning "friendship is essential to the soul," the name Omega Psi Phi was derived. The phrase was selected as the motto. Manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift were adopted as cardinal principles. A decision was made regarding the design for the pin and emblem, and thus ended the first meeting of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

[1] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/healthequity/lcod/men/2015/black/index.htm Accessed September 2019

