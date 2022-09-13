SunPower to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022

Event to be webcast online at: http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm

RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI45f40baae7fb4eb19531e810dd5b7edb.

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The results are scheduled to be released at 8:05 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower

SunPower is a leading solar and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

