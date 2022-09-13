Wet Sounds AR-5 Polaris Ranger Crew Audio Roof

ROSENBERG, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Sounds announced today U.S. pricing & availability of its 2022 AR-5 Ranger Crew, 5-Speaker Ranger Roof Audio System. The new AR-5 audio roof with (4x) 8" Wet Sounds coaxial and (1x) 12" Wet Sounds subwoofer will deliver high performance sound that is constructed to withstand the elements to give each user the ultimate audio listening experience. This model roof is now available at wetsounds.com and through Wet Sounds authorized dealers nationwide.

Order your AR-5 Ranger Roof for your Polaris Ranger Crew on wetsounds.com or call at 877-938-7757

With many requests for a high-performance audio roof from Wet Sounds, the new AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof features an advanced 600 watt 5-speaker system including a 12" subwoofer, providing listeners with the known Wet Sounds high quality sound and rich, deep bass. The innovative roto-mold design was created using the latest in 3D scanning and CAD design, allowing for a plug and play, ready-to-go system that creates a quick and simple installation for the user. After installation, the new AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof is designed for a seamless factory fit to avoid unnecessary bulk while providing a durable frame to withstand the abuse of the elements.

The new AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof includes a front and rear LED light bar as well as an LED cabin light to provide its users extra lighting when needed. The 5-speaker system is equipped with an integrated RGB LED lighting system that is controlled by the WWX-RGB-RS remote rocker switch. Also included in the new AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof is an exclusive WS-MC-2 media center with a flush mounted design, (1x) 4 channel amplifier, and (1x) amplifier blank for the optional AR-AMP 2CH for additional audio.

Wet Sounds' new AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof gives listeners a high quality, powerful sound along with booming base. Providing the ultimate off-road experience. The full 5-speaker system is water, mud, dirt and dust resistant making the AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof the ultimate outdoor listening experience wherever the trails may take you.

Designed to fit Polaris Ranger Crew Cab models 2014 & up including 900s and 1000s.

For more information on the 2022 AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof, visit wetsounds.com or call 877-938-7757.

