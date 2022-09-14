Celebrate Organic Month with Natural Grocers®: September 15th - 17th, 2022

The Nation's Organic Headquarters® offers three days of amazing savings, free samples and continued educational and fundraising efforts for Beyond Pesticides

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® is pleased to announce special shopping incentives and educational efforts September 15th-17th in continued celebration of Organic Month. Customers are invited to enjoy additional in-store savings of up to 52% off on a variety of organic products, free samples, stellar {N}power® membership discounts and an opportunity to support pesticide-free public spaces with Beyond Pesticides.

FREE SAMPLES, SAVINGS & {N}POWER® PERKS

September 15 th Only: The first 200 shoppers at each store will receive a free sample size packet (1.75 oz.) of Natural Grocers® Brand Product Organic Coffee. [i]

September 15 th-17th: Customers will enjoy amazing savings of up to 52%, on select organic and natural products such as Annie'sTM Select Organic Mac & Cheese, Kicking Horse® Organic Coffee, Muir GlenTM Canned Organic Tomatoes, Garden of Life® Dr. Formulated Organic MCT Oil and many more.[ii]

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

{N}power members will receive exclusive discounts, rewards benefits, and other members-only features September 15th – 17th:

Receive a $5 off reward with an in-store purchase of $67 or more in one transaction. [iii]

Receive a free Organic Month reusable shopping bag with purchase. [iv]

Get 15% off in-store alcohol purchases at participating locations.[v]

Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deals: {N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for affordable dinners on the grill, salads and a bake through September 30th.[vi]

$14 – including burgers, buns, tomatoes and lettuce. Vegetarian options under $19 . Burger Meal Deal . Feed your family of four for under– including burgers, buns, tomatoes and lettuce. Vegetarian options under

TM Smart Dogs, with the buns and a few of the fixings for under $11 . Vegetarian & gluten-free options under $10 . Hot Doggity Dogs Meal Deal . Feed your family of six with a round of delicious Applegate® Grass Fed beef hot dogs or LightLifeSmart Dogs, with the buns and a few of the fixings for under. Vegetarian & gluten-free options under

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/mealdeals for more.

Customers can become {N}power members/join Natural Grocers' free loyalty program by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

THROUGH SEPTEMBER

Throughout the rest of the month, customers can still enjoy special savings[vii] on products that reflect Natural Grocers' commitment to organic practices such as:

17% off all varieties of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Sprouted Bread.

22% off select Celestial Seasonings® Teas.

24% off Spectrum® Organic Mediterranean Olive Oil.

30% off select good4u SM books.

40% off select Natural Grocers Brand Supplements.

"Organic doesn't have to mean expensive. One of our Five Founding Principles is our commitment to Always AffordableSM Pricing," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "Whether it's sourcing 100% USDA Certified Organic Produce from local vendors or adding a new product to our line of Natural Grocers Brand Products — like our new organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, we work hard to secure the best possible pricing on all your favorite organic foods, supplements and grocery needs. This is how we ensure our communities thrive and have access to quality natural and organic products that help the planet thrive as well."

BEYOND PESTICIDES ADVOCACY & EDUCATION

For its 7th year as America's Organic Headquarters®, the natural and organic grocery retailer is raising dollars and awareness for Beyond Pesticides, a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization that aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 in September for the Organic Parks Project with Beyond Pesticides with the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Beyond Pesticides for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold (retail $1.99 ).

For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold (retail $2.99 ), Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides.

Customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Beyond Pesticides ( $1 , $5 or $10 ) upon checkout at any one of Natural Grocers' 163 store locations nationwide.

Natural Grocers is also proud to support Beyond Pesticides' virtual 2022 National Forum Series. This unique, FREE series kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15th, 1:00 pm-2:30 pm ET. It will focus on both the existential problems associated with current public health and environmental crises plus a clear path for a future to solve these urgent problems.

Click here to register for Beyond Pesticides' 2022 National Forum Series.

Follow Natural Grocers on Facebook Instagram and YouTube for more on Organic Month including recipes, tips, local events and discount reminders.

For media inquiries and sample requests please contact kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 163 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

