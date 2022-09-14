MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Likewise Partners, LLC today announced Likewise Partners Industrial Fund I, LLC acquired a high-quality industrial property located at 1901 Chicory Road in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin for $6.25 million. The acquisition marks the first purchase for the newly formed industrial income fund and the third acquisition for Likewise in the Wisconsin market. Likewise targets industrial investment and development in Midwest markets including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Madison, Des Moines, and Grand Rapids.

Source: CoStar (PRNewswire)

Likewise Partners Announces New Fund and Acquisition of $6.2 Million Milwaukee Industrial Property

1901 Chicory Road contains 134,805 square feet and has a 26' clear height. The property was acquired from Wrought Washer Manufacturing, Inc. in a sale and leaseback. The company will continue to occupy 100% of the property for storage and distribution. Wrought Washer is the world's largest washer manufacturer of standard washers and special washers.

"This transaction is consistent with our objective to acquire highly functional industrial properties with durable in-place income and appreciation potential," said Steven Buss, Founder and CEO. "1901 Chicory is the first purchase on behalf of our industrial income fund, which will continue to grow through acquisitions across Midwest markets and the addition of new fund investors."

Travis Tiede and Barry Chavin with Newmark advised Wrought Washer in the disposition and Raymond Zanca and Scott Modelski with Black Bear Capital arranged mortgage financing.

About Likewise Partners

Likewise Partners is an emerging advisor specializing in Midwest industrial real estate investment and development. Likewise was founded in 2020 by real estate veteran Steven Buss after a 25-year career at real estate brokerage firms CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle. The firms' principals have completed over 130 industrial transactions totaling 44 million square feet. Likewise Partners Industrial Fund I, LLC is advised by Steven Buss and Paul Koch. Paul Koch is a retired Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC Wealth Management.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Likewise Partners, LLC