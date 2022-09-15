CAROLINA HANDLING GOES FOR WORLD RECORD WITH THE PATRIOTIC PALLET PROJECT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Handling will attempt to create the world's largest pallet painting when it hosts The Patriotic Pallet Project on Monday, October 10, at Greenville Downtown Airport in Greenville, South Carolina.

Presented in partnership with pallet provider 48forty Solutions, the Greenville Airport Commission and the Military History Center of the Carolinas, The Patriotic Pallet Project features 2,500 painted wooden pallets that when placed in a grid like pattern will reveal the image of Lady Liberty.

During September, Carolina Handling associates and partners will paint the tops of the pallets using 20 different colors. On October 10, five Carolina Handling associates representing the five branches of the military in which they served, will deliver pallets to the assembly site using Raymond lift trucks to form the pallets into the Lady Liberty image. A videographer will capture footage of every step of the process from pallet pickup to the finished painting, producing videos to be released on Veterans Day, November 11.

Assembly of the more than 26,000-square-foot pallet painting will take place in the parking lot adjacent to Greenville Downtown Airport on Tower Drive. The finished image will measure half the size of a football field. Active-duty military personnel in uniform, military veterans sporting apparel with their branch of service, and members of the public are invited to attend at no charge.

"One of the pillars of philanthropy at Carolina Handling is supporting military veterans, and we're extremely proud that 13 percent of our associates served in the U.S. Armed Forces," said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand, "Hosting an event like The Patriotic Pallet Project allows us to recognize veterans and active-duty military personnel in our service area, and to raise awareness about career opportunities at Carolina Handling that offer a meaningful military-to-civilian transition."

Mike Hachtman, CEO of 48forty Solutions added, "48forty Solutions is honored to donate to The Patriotic Pallet Project, an incredible initiative paying tribute to the heroic veterans within our communities. We are forever grateful to all veterans for their love for this country and willingness to serve. Our team is looking forward to providing the pallets for the record-breaking pallet painting, and we thank Carolina Handling for inviting us to participate."

The Patriotic Pallet Project event at Greenville Downtown Airport will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 10, and conclude at 4 p.m. with a flyover of the completed pallet painting by two T-6 Texans, the vintage World War II training aircraft known as the Pilot Maker.

The event will include displays of military equipment and artifacts by the Military History Center of the Carolinas and exhibitors including military Veterans organizations. Food trucks will be on site from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The first 250 attendees will receive a Patriotic Pallet Project t-shirt.

Rain date for The Patriotic Pallet Project is Tuesday, October. 11. For event updates, visit @carolina.handling on Facebook.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling employs more than 660 associates at its Charlotte, NC headquarters, offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and its Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC.

One of the Southeast's leading material handling solution providers, Carolina Handling is the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center in the Southeast for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida's Central time zone territory. The company provides automation and optimization services and virtual reality-based training, along with parts, racking, storage, conveyors, lighting and dock and door equipment. Its proprietary iWAREHOUSE optimization system allows real-time monitoring of fleets and warehouses. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.

