Hughes Wins GVF Quarter Century of Excellence Award

Pioneering satellite company lauded for achievements in space and on the ground; also receives Universal Connectivity Award from Euroconsult for effort to close the digital divide

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14 at World Satellite Business Week, Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks, was awarded the Quarter Century of Excellence Award by GVF, the global non-profit association that represents the satellite industry ecosystem. The first-of-its-kind accolade acknowledges Hughes as the company whose advances have had the greatest beneficial impact on society, the telecommunications industry and the company's own profitability. Also, during World Satellite Business Week, Euroconsult, which hosts the annual industry event, recognized Hughes and its partners with an Excellence in Universal Connectivity Award for helping to bridge the digital divide in Mexico.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

"All of us at Hughes are honored by these recognitions that celebrate our long history of innovation, acknowledge our commitment to connecting the unconnected, and reflect the incredible talent and ingenuity of our employees," said Pradman Kaul, president and CEO, Hughes.

"Hughes has been a driving force in the evolution of satellite and telecommunications since before GVF's inception 25 years ago and continues to develop innovative technologies, services and partnerships that advance the industry," said David Meltzer, Secretary General, GVF. "On behalf of our membership, GVF is honored to present Hughes with the Quarter Century of Excellence Award."

The Excellence in Universal Connectivity Award was presented to Hughes, Stargroup, APCO Networks (Aitelecom), Eutelsat, Axess Networks and Globalsat for their combined effort to connect 7,200 Community Wi-Fi and internet access sites across Mexico as part of the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos initiative. Each partner selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System platform to enable the satellite-powered internet services.

"The work of organizations like Hughes, APCO Networks, Stargroup, Eutelsat, Axess Networks, Globalsat and CFE to bring connectivity everywhere is essential to helping bridge the digital divide," said Pacôme Révillon, CEO, Euroconsult. "This project in Mexico exemplifies the multiplier effect of ecosystem collaboration in the spirit of global connectivity – a mission that inspires so many in our industry and beyond."

Hughes has been a pioneer in the satellite industry for more than 50 years. The company's seminal contributions include the commercialization of the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) that makes satellite broadband possible; the launch of HughesNet®, the leading satellite internet service; and the development of the JUPITER System ground platform, the de facto standard for satellite broadband implementations worldwide. Today, Hughes continues to pioneer satellite innovation with low Earth orbit (LEO) ground system engineering for OneWeb; 5G network backhaul and integration; and the upcoming JUPITER 3 ultra-high density satellite, slated to launch in 2023.

"We extend our thanks to GVF and Euroconsult and to all the nominees to our thriving industry – many of whom are also our customers and partners," added Mr. Kaul. "We are even more excited looking ahead to the next quarter of a century, as we continue to innovate vital technologies and services that will power the networks that connect people everywhere, well into the future."

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About Euroconsult Group

The Euroconsult Group is the leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm specialized in the space sector and satellite enabled verticals. Privately owned and fully independent, we have over thirty years of experience providing first-class strategic consulting, developing comprehensive market intelligence programs, organizing executive-level annual summits and training programs for the satellite industry. We accompany private companies and government entities in strategic decision making, providing end-to-end consulting services, from project strategy definition to implementation, bringing data-led perspectives on the most critical issues. We help our clients understand their business environment and provide them with the tools they need to make informed decisions and develop their business. The Euroconsult Group is trusted by 600 clients in over 50 countries and is headquartered in France, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more details, visit euroconsult-ec.com.

About GVF

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022 as the sole global non-profit association of the satellite industry with members from the entire ecosystem, GVF has throughout its history brought together organizations from around the world representing operators, manufacturers, service providers, innovators and other parts of the satellite ecosystem that are engaged in the development and delivery of satellite technologies and services for consumers, commercial and government organizations worldwide. GVF facilitates expanded access to satellite-based connectivity solutions, through regulatory, policy and spectrum advocacy; training and certification; product quality assurance; and collaboration with user groups and other satellite stakeholders.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC