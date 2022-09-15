InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Ear Cleaning Tool (TOR-9055)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to effectively remove earwax and other debris from the ears," said an inventor, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the CLEAN EAR. My design would help to prevent the user from packing the wax against the eardrum."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method for cleaning the ears. In doing so, it enables the user to easily remove wax and dirt from the ears. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it offers an alternative to using a cotton swab. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

