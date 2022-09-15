ISS National Lab Research Announcement Focused on Technology Advancement is Open

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory today released a new research announcement soliciting flight concepts for "Technology Advancement and Applied Research Leveraging the ISS National Lab." This solicitation seeks flight projects within the areas of applied research and development, translational medicine, technology readiness level maturation, and technology demonstration.

Space-based technology development and demonstration is a strategic priority for the ISS National Lab, as it provides an opportunity for accelerated technology maturation that may enable advancements that improve life on Earth and build commerce in low Earth orbit. Through this research announcement, offerors may propose to use the unique ISS environment to develop, test, or mature products and processes that have a demonstrated potential to produce near-term and positive direct or indirect economic impact.

More specifically, emphasis will be placed on proposals for the testing and space-qualification of hardware prototypes and for advancing process improvements, such as (but not limited to):

Hardware prototype testing: Innovations addressing hardware product development gaps and emerging technology proliferation in the areas of computing, electronics, nanotechnologies, robotics, sensors, communications, remote sensing, and satellite technology.

Process improvements: Use of the ISS as a test bed for advancing development of facilities for high throughput investigations, use of space-based data to facilitate modeling of industrial systems, or demonstration of new methodologies for spaceflight research and development.

Advanced materials: Current advanced materials research that addresses the development of next-generation production methods, the testing of novel materials, and the exploitation of materials with unique properties.

Translational medicine: Validation of accelerated disease modeling, analyzation of macromolecular structures for drug design, and demonstration of novel drug delivery and diagnostic services.

As an example, a project from the Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment Corp. awarded through a prior ISS National Lab Research Announcement focused on technology advancement will launch to the space station on an upcoming NASA Commercial Resupply Services mission. The company will leverage the space station to test a new ultra-wide lens on its highest-resolution single-sensor camera in the harsh conditions of space. Data gathered from this demonstration will help shape the design and settings for a new, custom, higher-resolution camera being designed and built by MSG Entertainment Corp. to capture images of the space station and Earth during future missions. Images from those future missions will light up LED screens inside the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, for an immersive experience.

This research announcement will follow a two-step proposal submission process. Before being invited to submit a full proposal, all interested investigators must submit a Step 1: Concept Summary for review. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS), manager of the ISS National Lab, will host a webinar on September 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT to discuss ISS facilities and capabilities associated with this research announcement. A recording of the webinar will be made available to the research community through the research announcement webpage.

Step 1: Concept Summaries must be submitted by end of day on January 10, 2023. Step 2: Full Proposals (from those invited to submit) will be due by end of day March 15, 2023.

Flight concepts selected via this research announcement may be awarded funding to enable mission integration and operations support for projects that will be implemented on the ISS.

To learn more about this opportunity, including how to submit a Step 1: Concept Summary, please visit the research announcement webpage. To learn more about the ISS National Lab and the science that it sponsors, please visit our website.

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit www.ISSNationalLab.org.

