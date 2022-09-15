J INTS BIO, poster presentation of further preclinical data of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Paris, France (ESMO 2022)

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced the poster presentation of its novel, orally administered 4th generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' at the 2022 edition of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO 2022) held in Paris, France from 9th to 13th September.

Even though EGFR-TKI have improved treatment outcomes of patients with EGFR mutant NSCLC, resistance inevitably emerges with disease progression and often with CNS metastasis. C797S mutation is one of the most common on-target resistance mutation after the use of 3rd generation TKIs such as Osimertinib. 'JIN-A02' is a novel 4th generation EGFR-TKI, which is highly selective and potent against C797S double and triple mutations, with high BBB penetrance and intracranial efficacy.

Key data highlighted during this poster event was the high potency of JIN-A02 against both cis and trans isomers of C797S mutation. This allelic context in which C797S is acquired, the cis and trans isomers, have grave implications for treatment. This is especially so when C797S positive cells are in cis form together with T790M mutation, because in such situations, there are no available treatments.

Also highlighted is the inhibition of EGFR autophosphorylation by JIN-A02, in a time- and dose-dependent manner in in-vivo xenograft models with both double and triple C797S mutations.

J INTS BIO believes that JIN-A02 will be a game changer in the treatment of patients with EGFR mutant NSCLC harboring C797S double or triple mutations, both in cis and trans forms, and it remains on track to begin the Phase I/IIa clinical study for JIN-A02 before the end of this year.

About J INTS BIO

J INTS BIO is a bio company specialized in developing innovative anti-cancer and orphan drugs to realize the goal of changing lives and improving health for patients around the world. J INTS BIO's teams have prior multi-year experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies and CROs and track records in medical, regulatory affairs, drug discovery and development.

About 'JIN-A02'

'JIN-A02' is a novel orally administered 4th Generation EGFR TKI targeting C797S mutations in NSCLC. Although 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs have been used with some success, recurrence occurs in most patients including 3rd Generation TKIs such as Osimertinib. Currently, there are no approved therapies for patients who developed EGFR C797S mutations due to the use of 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs and with the high propensity of these cancers to metastasize to the brain, there is an urgent need to develop an effective drug with high blood-brain barrier permeability. 'JIN-A02', a novel oral EGFR TKI, which is effective against C797S double and triple mutations and have a high brain penetrance, is therefore expected to become the most promising Best-in-Class 4th-generation EGFR TKI in NSCLC patients with limited or no viable treatment options.

