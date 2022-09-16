CAPITOL/UMe TO RELEASE NEIL DIAMOND'S A NEIL DIAMOND CHRISTMAS ON 2LP, 2CD & 1CD ON OCTOBER 28, 2022

Legendary Artist Celebrates the Holidays with a Hand-Picked Compilation of His Favorite Christmas Songs, Including a New Mix of "O Holy Night"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, Capitol/UMe will celebrate the full breadth of Neil Diamond's holiday spirit with the release of A Neil Diamond Christmas, a special, artist-curated compilation of the greatest songs culled from Neil's four beloved and best-selling Christmas albums. The tracks Neil has personally selected for this compilation all originally appeared on September 1992's The Christmas Album, October 1994's The Christmas Album Volume II, October 2009's A Cherry Cherry Christmas, and November 2016's Acoustic Christmas.

On October 28, Capitol/UMe will celebrate the full breadth of Neil Diamond’s holiday spirit with the release of A Neil Diamond Christmas, a special, artist-curated compilation of the greatest songs culled from Neil’s four beloved and best-selling Christmas albums. A Neil Diamond Christmas will appear in four physical configurations: 2LP 180-gram black vinyl, an exclusive, limited-edition gold opaque 2LP 180-gram vinyl, 2CD, and 1CD. (PRNewswire)

A Neil Diamond Christmas will appear in four physical configurations: 2LP 180-gram black vinyl, an exclusive, limited-edition gold opaque 2LP 180-gram vinyl, 2CD, and 1CD. All of the tracks on A Neil Diamond Christmas have been newly remastered under the artist's direction by Neil's longtime engineer, Bernie Becker. Additionally, Neil and Bernie created a stunning new mix of "O Holy Night," originally released on The Christmas Album. Preorder A Neil Diamond Christmas HERE.

Critics have praised Neil's holiday originals while celebrating the inventive arrangements of the more traditional songs, singling out Neil's "trademark gritty soul and flair for inflection" while also noting his performances are "much more than a man and a guitar."

Throughout his illustrious and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide and dominated the charts for more than five decades with 38 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 10 albums, making appearances in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for a total of 101 weeks. In addition, he has achieved record sales with 40 Gold albums, 21 Platinum albums, and 12 Multi-Platinum albums.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and has also received The Johnny Mercer Award and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, two of the highest honors bestowed upon songwriters. Diamond's many other achievements include a Golden Globe Award, 13 Grammy nominations, ASCAP Film and Television Award, Billboard Icon Award, American Music Award, and 2009's NARAS's MusiCares Person of the Year Award. In 2011, Diamond received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime contributions to American culture.

Preorder Neil Diamond's A Neil Diamond Christmas HERE.

Neil Diamond A NEIL DIAMOND CHRISTMAS [2LP, 2CD & 1CD]

2LP [black & color 180-gram vinyl]

Side A

Happy Christmas (War Is Over) 4:04 The Christmas Song 3:31 Jingle Bell Rock 1:49 White Christmas 3:55 You Make It Feel Like Christmas 3:35 Morning Has Broken 3:02

Side B

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town 3:25 Silver Bells 3:04 Cherry Cherry Christmas 3:26 Sleigh Ride 2:36 Winter Wonderland 2:39 Christmas Medley: It's Almost Day / Make A Happy Song / We Wish You A Merry Christmas 3:12

Side C

O Holy Night* 3:27 Little Drummer Boy 3:51 O Come, O Come Emmanuel / We Three Kings Of Orient Are 2:56 Silent Night 4:00 O Come All Ye Faithful 4:12 Mary's Boy Child 3:18

Side D

Children Go Where I Send Thee 5:26 The First Noel 3:35 Hark the Herald Angels Sing 4:12 Angels We Have Heard On High 3:16 Christmas Prayers 4:30 Joy To The World 2:38

2CD

Disc 1

Happy Christmas (War Is Over) 4:04 The Christmas Song 3:31 Jingle Bell Rock 1:49 White Christmas 3:55 You Make It Feel Like Christmas 3:35 Morning Has Broken 3:02 Santa Claus Is Coming To Town 3:25 Silver Bells 3:04 Cherry Cherry Christmas 3:26 Sleigh Ride 2:36 Winter Wonderland 2:39 Christmas Medley: It's Almost Day / Make A Happy Song / We Wish You A Merry Christmas 3:12

Disc 2

O Holy Night* 3:27 Little Drummer Boy 3:51 O Come, O Come Emmanuel / We Three Kings Of Orient Are 2:56 Silent Night 4:00 O Come All Ye Faithful 4:12 Mary's Boy Child 3:18 Children Go Where I Send Thee 5:26 The First Noel 3:35 Hark the Herald Angels Sing 4:12 God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman 1:17 Angels We Have Heard On High 3:16 Christmas Prayers 4:30 Joy To The World 2:38

1CD

Happy Christmas (War Is Over) 4:04 The Christmas Song 3:31 Jingle Bell Rock 1:49 White Christmas 3:55 You Make It Feel Like Christmas 3:35 Morning Has Broken 3:02 Santa Claus Is Coming To Town 3:25 Silver Bells 3:04 Cherry Cherry Christmas 3:26 Sleigh Ride 2:36 Winter Wonderland 2:39 Christmas Medley: It's Almost Day / Make A Happy Song / We Wish You A Merry Christmas 3:12 O Holy Night* 3:27 The Little Drummer Boy 3:51 O Come, O Come Emmanuel / We Three Kings Of Orient Are 2:56 Silent Night 4:00 The First Noel 3:35 Christmas Prayers 4:30 Joy To The World 2:38

*denotes new mix

