InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooler with Hand-Washing Station (CCT-4700)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cooler with a convenient hand-washing station for picnickers, campers, beach goers, and and workers that work in remote locations and don't have hand washing capabilities," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Ohio, "so I invented the CLEAN COOLER. My design enables you to wash your hands at remote locations and it could help to reduce the spread of germs before eating and preparing food."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a cooler. In doing so, it ensures that a supply of clean water and a soap solution is readily available. As a result, it enables users to wash/sanitize hands before eating and it increases personal hygiene and safety and helps prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp