Launch of the New Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 September at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange opening bell ceremony, founder William Martinez de Velasco celebrated the launch of the newly established PANAMERICAN-US CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (PANAMUS). www.panamus.org.

Picture: PANAMUS Chairman William Martinez de Velasco, Exe. Dir. Hugo Ganet Senoko and delegation at Nasdaq Stock Market opening celebration, New York City. (PRNewswire)

"International web of commerce is the lifeblood of economic opportunity, connected like the blood that unites us. Expanding connections between panamerican trade, economies, societies and cultures is a basic human need. As prosperity is defined by the community we belong to" William Martinez de Velasco, Chairman

Headquartered in New York City, the newly formed Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to strengthening the commercial relationships between United States and countries of the Americas. Representing a population of over 1 billion, PANAMUS mission is to promote mutually beneficial relationships at highest level.

Infrastructure for the People is a nonprofit foundation that owns the Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Its mission is to equitably foster cultural trade and economic growth. Creating sustainable economies, encouraging business opportunity knocks on every door.

CONTACT: william.martinez@infra4people.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce