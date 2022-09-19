BellRock Brands Announces Sale of Property, Retires Debt

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") and intellectual property platform, announces that its subsidiary, Ironton Properties, LLC ("Ironton"), has finalized the sale of its Denver real property (the "Property") to a third party buyer for $2.5 million (USD). Approximately $2.0 million (USD) of proceeds from the sale were used to fully repay a Promissory Note entered into in May of 2022. The remaining proceeds, after fees and other costs associated with the Property sale, will be used to pay down a portion of a $3.85 million Secured Promissory Note held by a consortium of private lenders.

The sale of the Property and related paydown of the Company's debt is part of BellRock's strategy to optimize returns on invested capital and deleverage its balance sheet.

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:

BellRock Brands is a cannabis multi-state house of brands and intellectual property focused CPG operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios. BellRock's two flagship brands, Dixie Brands and Mary's Medicinals, offer over 200 SKUs and reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine US states and Canada, and the Company holds strategic alliances with licensed production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

