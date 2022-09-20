2022 Florida Climate Week™ to Focus on "The Path to Sustainability"

The virtual free event presented by VoLo Foundation will take place October 3rd to 7th, 2022, offering innovative solutions to address the climate crisis unfolding across Florida

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing impact of flooding and sea level rise due to greenhouse gas emissions, Florida has become the most vulnerable state in the nation to climate change. Several municipalities have proclaimed the first week of October as Florida Climate Week™. The corresponding event will focus on "The Path to Sustainability." It will address the state's climate crisis and present solutions to help mitigate carbon emissions and create more resilient communities. The virtual event, presented by VoLo Foundation, is open to the public and will take place from October 3rd to 7th, 2022. Free registration, detailed information and agenda are now available at https://floridaclimateweek.org.

Each day of Florida Climate Week™ will feature a range of sessions focused on specific challenges and opportunities that everyone can apply for a transition to a clean energy economy. Confirmed panels, with more being added, include:

Monday , 10/3/2022 - Changing the Voltage (Electricity) It's time to light up the Sunshine State with clean, renewable energy

Tuesday , 10/4/2022 - The Carbon-Free Way (Transport) Making low-carbon mobility the standard in Florida

Wednesday , 10/5/2022 - The Urban Evolution (Urban Development) Planning and building for a carbon-free Florida

Thursday , 10/6/2022 - Feeding Our Future (Food and Agriculture)





Friday, 10/7/2022 - Natural Wonders (Natural Assets) Preserving the natural landscape

