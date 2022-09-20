AMERICANS COUNT THE COST OF OUTDOOR LIVING AS A NEW SURVEY FINDS TWO-THIRDS OF HOMEOWNERS SUFFER DAMAGE TO OUTDOOR PRODUCTS EVERY YEAR

Homeowners report spending over $44 billion repairing or replacing damaged outdoor products, yet less than 10% are aware protection plans can cover outdoor furniture

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season draws to a close, millions of Americans are taking stock of the cost of outdoor living, according to a new survey by Allstate Protection Plans. It found that 88% of homeowners own outdoor products such as grills, patio furniture, security cameras, leaf blowers, and mowers, and two-thirds have suffered damage to one or more of these products in the last year.

In addition, the survey revealed:

A nation of outdoor lovers: Americans love outdoor living and entertaining. The most common outdoor items owned are grills (67%), patio chairs (58%), patio tables (48%), outdoor lighting (48%), and lounge chairs (44%). Just over three-quarters (79%) of homeowners say they use outdoor items at least once a week and almost a quarter (22%) use them daily. Just over three-quarters (76%) of Americans who own outdoor products use their backyard, porch, patio, or balcony at least three times a week.





Gardens of gadgets : Beyond outdoor furniture, Americans use all kinds of tech on their decks and in their gardens. The most common devices include electric leaf blowers (31%), outdoor security cameras (29%), portable outdoor speakers (27%), electric hedge trimmers/pole saws (26%), ride-on mowers (21%), snow blowers/throwers (18%), built-in speakers (6%), and robotic pool cleaners (5%).





Outdoor investments: Of the households that bought outdoor living products last year, 51% spent between $1 - $499 , 29% spent between $500 - $2,499 , and 8% spent over $2,500 .

While households are used to protecting items and electronics inside a home, few are aware protection plans can cover outdoor furniture and gear as well. In fact, 54% of damaged outdoor products are immediately replaced rather than repaired.

If we only knew: 61% of American homeowners are aware protection plans can cover smartphones, 60% know they can cover laptops and TVs, and 53% know large appliances can be protected. However, only 9% know patio tables can be covered, 7% are aware patio chairs and umbrellas can be covered, and just 6% are aware they can protect lounge chairs.





Therefore, Americans are:

"We were surprised to find out just how few people knew that outdoor items can be covered by protection plans when compared to other products they buy. And we were surprised by the enormous cost we're paying when things go wrong or accidents happen outside," said Jason Siciliano, vice president and global creative director at Allstate Protection Plans. "Our first instinct is to buy a replacement item instead of repairing what we have, which comes at a cost to our wallets and the environment. With this study, we're hoping to raise awareness of protection plans for outdoor products so that people can enjoy their outdoor gear for many years to come."

For more information visit www.AllstateProtectionPlans.com.

Allstate Protection Plan Outdoor Living Survey Methodology & Data Sources

The Allstate Protection Plans Outdoor Living Survey was conducted in August 2022, collecting 1,003 responses from a representative sample of online American adults using RepData. Population calculations were made using the 2021 U.S. Census Population and Household Estimates.

About Allstate Protection Plans

For over a decade, Allstate Protection Plans has transformed the extended warranty industry with service innovation and an obsessive focus on customer experience. Today, Allstate Protection Plans is trusted by over 140 million customers in addition to major retailers and mobile operators in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Allstate Protection Plans are available for furniture, appliances, mobile devices, electronics, and more than 20 other product categories. Allstate Protection Plans is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation.

